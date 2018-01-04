How Can I Help You Part 1

How can I help you? It’s a throwaway phrase in our society BUT if said with purpose, meaning and sincerity…it can put you on the path to the sale. This article is a 3 part series designed to help you break down this phrase to your benefit.



I posted this in our online FB group Sales For Event Pros and as expected it fostered some discussion. What I really believe is that this phrase (and frankly almost every step of the sales process) needs a dissection to truly understand the meaning. This is a time for self-inflection…NOT a time to think “Oh well I do that…”



Let’s examine the full question and breakdown each word so we have a better understanding of how we can use this effectively in the future…and NOT treat it as a throwaway phrase.



HOW?



By definition this means “in what way or manner…or by what means”. By what means? Means suggests there are several different ways. In the instance of sales this could be verbal, it could be a link on your website, it could be a physical meeting, it could be video footage you can show. Think of all of the different ways of HOW. How many can you come up with? Truthfully ask yourself…Are you mastering each one?



CAN?



Can by definition means “be able to or be permitted to”. I think back to the book “The Little Engine That Could” “I think I can…I think I can…I think I can” Do you have that can-do attitude? CAN gets to the heart of your attitude and if you are in the right frame of mind at present to take care of that client. Now answer the questiondo you WANT to? Just because you CAN doesn’t mean you WANT. Is this a client that you WANT to work with?



We’ll continue next week with part two of this series.

Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

Mitch Taylor ( 94 Posts Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Certified Advisor and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching. Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor. Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.