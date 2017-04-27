How Accessible Are You?

I write this frustrated. My Internet lately at my home has been up and down, up and down and I don’t have any resolve from my Internet service provider (ISP for you hip, young cats). How often are you reachable?

Sunday night my phone rang at 11pm. I thought about answering it…looked at the caller ID and decided to let it go to voicejail. I listened to the message the next morning and heard a college aged woman inquiring about entertainment (and pricing!) for her upcoming wedding next summer. She went on to say how her schedule for college was so crazy with finals upcoming, her fiancé and her planning a move, working two jobs and then wedding planning thrown on top. The only time she found to work on wedding planning between all of this and her studies was at 11pm on a Sunday night.

Now…. this isn’t a column about whether or not you should answer that phone call…. or is it? What would you do? Do you answer the call? Do you not? I think a lot of that depends on where you are at in your business. I don’t ever want to be too comfortable and neither should you, in my opinion. About the time you stop working in your business is the time someone else hungrier than you comes up who’s working ON their business and bypasses you all the way to the top of your market. I didn’t answer the call that night because I wasn’t in the business frame of mind at the time and wouldn’t be giving that bride the proper attention.

Think about that the next time you’re about to answer a call and decide if you can devote the proper care to that caller. Everyone you come into contact with deserves that level of respect. This bride didn’t realize that she might also be calling a phone where people are at (my business line is connected to my cell) all the time and didn’t think of the possibility of waking someone. The point is, how available are you? Are you available at all hours of the night? Today’s bride is EXACTLY as described above in most cases…AT MINIMUM. She’s busy…swamped…and oftentimes needs someone extremely flexible in their schedule to accommodate her needs.

I had another recent conversation with a fellow DJ who told me the story of a bridal store owner who has quite a unique display of designer gowns in her shop but won’t put any pictures of them online because she doesn’t want anyone to see what she has. Excuse me…. if brides don’t know what you have…. how will they know if they want to buy from you or not? It’s no wonder she was also complaining about how her business has been slow lately as well. This to me is one of the most asinine thought processes I have ever heard. Today we DON’T compete on product…we compete on our talent, the results we deliver our client, and our service. End of story. Increase those three areas of your business; keep an open mind about what you offer and how you run your business, and you’ll go far. If you stay stagnant and closed minded, you’ll watch your competition pass you by on the way to the bank.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

