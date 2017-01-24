Hercules Unveils DJUCED™ 40° 3.5 at 2017 NAMM Show

Anaheim, California – January 19, 2017 – Spearheaded by Hercules, a leader in mobile and professional DJ equipment, the DJUCED™ teams are thrilled to announce the company’s new enhanced version of their pro DJ software DJUCED™ 40° 3.5 at NAMM 2017.

A big part of the teams’ strength lies in the importance they place on listening to their user community when it comes to making improvements in DJUCED™, as was the case with the Sample Editor, and responding to the new expectations that have emerged from the base of 500,000 licensed users.

More precise than ever: A fully-scalable interface with 4K support, and high-resolution waveforms

One of the most important aspects for DJs – the ability to view the tracks that they’re working on as precisely as possible – has been taken into account in DJUCED™ 40° 3.5. To make things easier and more comfortable for DJs, the interface automatically adapts to all screen resolutions from 1024 x 600 right up to 4K displays.

What’s more, thanks to the new high-resolution waveforms, DJs can use a high-level zoom – with single-sample accuracy – with 6 different vivid color schemes available to enhance viewing precision and speed, and for better interaction with the DJ.

Beat Counter

Instantly view the beat alignment between “Master” and “Deck” for easier beatmatching with this new visual tool.

Discover even more great improvements!

The “Smart Mix” Automix feature can be used directly from the DJUCED™ 40° 3.5 file explorer. This feature helps users find the best-matching tracks to be played, in terms of BPM and key.

Vinyl Torque is an innovative new emulator that lets users feel the weight of real turntable platters, and use the “Brake effect”.

And last but certainly not least, improvements to the Scratch feature in DJUCED™ 40° 3.5 now ensure optimized compatibility with the Hercules DJControl Jogvision controller!

All of the following Hercules DJ controllers are compatible with DJUCED™ 40° 3.5:

New: Hercules DJControl Jogvision

Hercules DJControl Instinct P8

Hercules P32 DJ

Hercules Universal DJ

Hercules DJ Control AIR+ S Series

Hercules DJ Control AIR+

Hercules DJConsole RMX2

Hercules DJControlWaveM3

Hercules DJControlWave

The new DJUCED™ 40° 3.5 update will be available for download from January 19, 2017 – in the Downloads section at djuced.com. For more information on other Hercules products, please visit: http://www.hercules.com.

