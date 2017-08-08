Hercules Universal DJ Review

Reviewing certain products can be fun and easy. But when you look at the Hercules Universal DJ, I had problems

because there are so many options and features with this small and sleek controller to look at. Let me explain. But first I’ll go over the controller.This light plastic controller does pack a punch for what it is. It has the standard middle functions that are normally seen on other controllers. With a load button for each side of the software and jog knob in the middle. There are also indicators at the top that will tell you what Mode you are in, which I will go over later.

This controller does pack a punch for what it is. It has the standard middle functions that are normally seen on other controllers. With a load button for each side of the software and jog knob in the middle. There are also indicators at the top that will tell you what Mode you are in, which I will go over later. Also, as rubbery as the controls, if you grab the knobs or slider too quick, they do easily come off. Again, not a deal breaker. Like all dj equipment, just be good to your controller and you will be fine.

On the left and right above the spin control are the cue, fx sample and loop buttons. I’ll be honest by saying that normally I only see these buttons at the bottom of the controller with the sync play and cue button. But this is not a gripe on my part, I don’t mind. In fact, once in a blue moon on my other controller, I tend to accidentally hit one of those buttons and have to start the song over.

The size and weight is just perfect for anyone to slip right into a backpack with your laptop and tablet device that can allow you to setup in just seconds. Also on the very front is the Headphone jack and volume buttons. Like most controllers, you will either see it there or on top. But the volume button is extremely sensitive. If you press up one or two times, the volume really goes up.

Also on the very front is the Headphone jack and volume buttons. Like most controllers, you will either see it there or on top. But the volume button is extremely sensitive. If you press up one or two times, the volume really goes up. I wished there was better function of the buttons, but it is not even a deal breaker.

Finally, on the back is the mix out and aux in, which are only rca cables. Normally I use XLR cables, but in all honesty, that can be remedied with a couple of extension plugs. If you are using self powered speakers or little studio speakers, this is a great option. If the party is much bigger, you may find yourself carrying more that the controller. You would have the amp, microphone and any other additional audio equipment to perform the event.

With the rca plugs are the Mode switch which I will talk about later, a USB port and a Bluetooth pairing button. This controller does not have an actual power source. But when you are plugged into the controller, that is your power source. If you are using Mode 3, you would need to get a plug adapter for an outlet and that will go into the usb port.One main problem that I found with the controller is the missing in and out buttons.

One main problem that I found with the controller is the missing in and out buttons. Even though you can create in and out points on the dj app, the controller itself does not include this. While the controller does have a loop button that will let you catch a designated beat count, it doesn’t match the actual cuing points that are wanted in the software.

Hercules has released a control that is not only compatible with your laptop, but adds new options to the iOS and Android devices and tablets via Bluetooth as well. In the past, I have seen and worked with controllers that have basic apps to work with the software, but I haven’t used a controller that fully works with the Bluetooth capability, and this was what I was really looking forward to seeing.This is where things get interesting. The UDJ offers you different ways to perform at your events with three modes of usage. Mode 1 connects your controller to the computer via USB cable. Mode 2 offers a multi-screen mode that connects to your laptop and Ios or Android device. Mode 3 connects your controller directly to your iOS and Android device via Bluetooth and nothing else.

This is where things get interesting. The UDJ offers you different ways to perform at your events with three modes of usage. Mode 1 connects your controller to the computer via USB cable. Mode 2 offers a multi-screen mode that connects to your laptop and Ios or Android device. Mode 3 connects your controller directly to your iOS and Android device via Bluetooth and nothing else. The Djuced 40 software that comes with the controller has a very nice and clean interface. In addition to the side A and B in the software, you are also able to add certain “tracks” and beats to two additional channels/tracks. From sorting out the library to creating a party list, DJ40 give you everything you need to perform a great party.

The Djuced 40 software that comes with the controller has a very nice and clean interface. In addition to the side A and B in the software, you are also able to add certain “tracks” and beats to two additional channels/tracks. From sorting out the library to creating a party list, DJ40 give you everything you need to perform a great party. Very similar to other controller softwares that are out there, this one will not let you down.

But here is where the interface gets interesting. Interactivity with the crowd is always a plus for any dj. Depending on the type of event you are doing, DJ40 is a great accessory when using Mode 2.

When you are in Mode 2, you have your laptop connected to your controller and also your iOS/Android device connected by Bluetooth. Within the DJ40 software, you are able to create a playlist for the event and then post it to your social media outlets with a QC code that anyone can use before going to the event. All of the songs that you put in the playlist will be there and people can vote on their favorite song to help you determine what to play next.As the app on your device is connected, it gives you the opportunity to go out on the dance floor and party or even do a “bit” or routine such as the bouquet toss or garter removal. And this is where it comes in really handy. You are able to control everything on the spot from start and stop to adjusting the effects and sound features and even using the panic button that lets you quickly change to the next song on the playlist. Also good if you have to run to the do anything real quick but not quick enough to make it back.

As the app on your device is connected, it gives you the opportunity to go out on the dance floor and party or even do a “bit” or routine such as the bouquet toss or garter removal. And this is where it comes in really handy. You are able to control everything on the spot from start and stop to adjusting the effects and sound features and even using the panic button that lets you quickly change to the next song on the playlist. Also good if you have to run to the do anything real quick but not quick enough to make it back. Yes there are other dj softwares out there that have similar features, but I felt this one was made for this option.

If that wasn’t enough, party patrons can send you texts to give you feedback or even request a song. If they don’t want to be identified, they can post as anynomous rather than using social media. I have to say that this is a really cool feature. In fact this was one of the reasons why I wanted to try out this controller. After using it and seeing the cool features though, I got concerned that by doing this at say a wedding event, you would loose the face to face interaction with the crowd and especially the bride and groom. But the wedding could go completely the other direction and still rock But it would deffinitly work for events such a block party or other special events.

FInally, you have Mode 3. With this mode, you can connect your tablet device via Bluetooth directly to the controller and you are ready to mix. The app, which is $4.99 for iOS and free for Android is almost identical to the Dj40 software. Everything that you need for performing n event is right there. And with the jog and search knobs on the controller, it makes it extremely easy. I picked it up and was mixing within minutes. However, the only problem I had was with the technical specs requirements. You need to have a tablet device that is not only good on speed but also good on storage memory too. I own a 16 gig iPad Mini 2 and was barely getting to perform up to speed. Sometimes there was jumping in the audio as if the iPad couldn’t keep up. Is this a problem with the controller and the software? Not at all. Just be prepared to try to have a good tablet with speed and memory.

However, the only problem I had was with the technical specs requirements. You need to have a tablet device that is not only good on speed but also good on storage memory too. I own a 16 gig iPad Mini 2 and was barely getting to perform up to speed. Sometimes there was jumping in the audio as if the iPad couldn’t keep up. Is this a problem with the controller and the software? Not at all. Just be prepared to try to have a good tablet with speed and memory. All in all, this is a this is not a bad option for djing events at all! Without things such as a microphone input, you may find yourself still carrying an additional mixer with you. But finding an extremely small mixer to put

All in all, this is a this is not a bad option for djing events at all! Without things such as a microphone input, you may find yourself still carrying an additional mixer with you. But finding an extremely small mixer to put with your controller should not be an issue or reason to back away from this controller. There are so many options to have a successful party, but it will all depend on what type of party it is.

Available at: Amazon

Price: $200

Website: http://www.hercules. com/us/advanced-controllers/ bdd/p/242/hercules-universal-dj/

Mobile Beat ( 1645 Posts This is the general editors account for Mobile Beat Magazine and Website. Who reads Mobile Beat online and in print and attends Mobile Beat events? DJs, VJs and KJs to start with, especially those who own and operate mobile entertainment services. They provide music, video, lighting and a myriad other entertainment choices for corporate events, wedding receptions, dances and innumerable other gatherings.