Hercules Releases the Latest and Greatest Version of Its DJUCED™ 40° Software: 3.6

New York – September 21, 2017 – Say hello to version 3.6: Pursuing their goal of constant improvement and creativity without any limits, the DJUCED™ teams announced today the launch of DJUCED™ 40° 3.6, an evolution of DJUCED™ 40° 3.5 version that was introduced earlier this year at the 2017 NAMM Show.

DJUCED™ 40° 3.6 now includes the following new features and improvements, highly anticipated by members of its DJ community.

CPU optimization: Vital for all DJs. The DJUCED™ teams have succeeded in reducing CPU use by 50%, freeing up the computer’s resources for all other tasks and letting DJs have fun and lower their stress levels.

Post-fader FX: Reverb and delay effects are no longer cut off when using the volume fader. Instead, effects are applied after the volume fader to still hear the end of effects when a deck’s volume fader is brought down. Perfect for improving quick transitions.

Reworked scratch engine: DJUCED™ 40° version 3.5 had already improved this function. Based on benchmark turntables, version 3.6 ensures perfect scratching with unified rotation speed on all controllers. As all Hercules products are designed with the needs of DJs in mind, you can now change controllers without losing any of your track markers. Scratch samples have been added to the demo folder, with cue points conveniently included for DJs.

“Computer MIX OUT”: Use both the computer’s sound card and the controller’s sound card simultaneously. Perfect for using the computer’s speakers and the headphones at the same time.

Instant display: The controller’s display now responds faster than ever before.

Evolution of “Smart Mix”: The Smart Mix only starts at the end of the currently playing track. The result is a perfectly smooth transition between your own mix and the Smart Mix.

The new version 3.6 update of DJUCED™ 40° will be available for download from September 21, 2017, directly from the DJUCED.com website (in the Downloads section).

Drop by to meet the Hercules and DJUCED™ teams at BPM | PRO 2017 in Birmingham, England on October 22 and 23, 2017.

About Hercules

Guillemot Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of interactive entertainment hardware and accessories. The Group offers a diversified range of products under the Hercules and Thrustmaster brand names. Active in this market since 1984, the Guillemot Corporation Group is currently present in 11 countries (France, Germany, the UK, the United States, Canada, Belgium, the Netherlands, China [Hong Kong], Spain, Romania and Italy) and distributes its products in more than 85 countries worldwide. The Group’s mission is to offer high-performance, ergonomic products which maximize the enjoyment of digital interactive entertainment for end users. www.guillemot.com

Mobile Beat ( 1676 Posts This is the general editors account for Mobile Beat Magazine and Website. Who reads Mobile Beat online and in print and attends Mobile Beat events? DJs, VJs and KJs to start with, especially those who own and operate mobile entertainment services. They provide music, video, lighting and a myriad other entertainment choices for corporate events, wedding receptions, dances and innumerable other gatherings.