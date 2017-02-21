Having A Heart Can Also Be Smart

Weddings are saturated with emotion and passion. The media fills our heads with romantic stories of proposals, couples who overcome tremendous challenges, celebrity weddings, and weddings with have humorous occurrences.

You have the opportunity to get to know the couple very intimately and are exposed to their interests, family, and sometimes even challenges and tragedies. Think of the relationship building opportunities you are presented with when you can show your client that you know them and also that you care.

Have you ever had a canceled appointment where the wedding couple called you to tell you that they had car trouble, got a flat tire, or some other obstacle? 9 times out of 10, the company will say “sorry you had trouble, give us a call to reschedule the appointment”. But what if you were the person to say, “where are you? I’ll be right over!” Think about the impact of genuinely helping or offering help and the impact it’ll have on them. If you rescued someone who had a flat tire, how much have you increased the odds of having them hire you? How much have you increased the chances of them telling their family and friends about you?

There are many other ways to show you care. For example, what if several days before the wedding, a loved one falls ill. It could be devastating to the bride or groom if their grandmother or another important person in her life couldn’t be at the wedding. You could set up a Livestream of the event so that grandma can watch the wedding in real time. Would you be going out of your way to show you care? Absolutely! Is it worth it? That’s up to you. But it’s worth examining at least.

A good deed goes a long way and will not go unnoticed. The idea is to be willing to give fully and freely from your heart and then be smart enough to know how to tastefully capitalize on your goodness.

Brian Lawrence ( 16 Posts Formerly partners with wedding industry guru Alan Berg, Brian Lawrence is one of the industry’s foremost authorities on marketing in the wedding industry. Brian has consulted with many local wedding professionals and as well as national brands. A speaker at WeddingWire World and Wedding MBA, he is the author of “The Wedding Expert’s Guide to Sales and Marketing” and has helped thousands of industry professionals with his marketing insights through personal consultation, books, seminars, blogs and articles, and speaking engagements at leading industry conferences. For more information go to www.brianlawrence.com or contact Brian at brian@brianlawrence.com or 201 244 5969.

