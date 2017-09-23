How to get 60% up to more brides responding to your emails (Part 1 of 2)

Have you ever sat down in front of your computer, sent an email to prospects and heard crickets?

This use to happen to me as well until I incorporated The 4 Essential Keys into my email marketing and in so doing, I increased my response rate by 60%.

Messages I use to write had a disappointing reply rate, because of the poor copy writing skills I applied; I call those my ‘Emails to DEBRA.’

The super-responsive emails I write today are a massive contrast, and more often than not go onto build a two way relationship that moves prospects further down my sales funnel; and I call these my ‘Emails to BECI.’

DEBRA and BECI are of course both acronyms…

Deletable Subject Headlines

DEBRA’s inbox fills up on average at a rate of 125 messages a day, so she’s trained herself to evaluate the appeal of incoming mail based on the subject headline FAST. Within just 3 seconds DEBRA will decide if your message is worthy of an ‘open’ or ‘delete’ action.

An example of a Deletable Subject Headline is ‘Brides Book Me Today’ or ‘Wedding Supplier For Hire’. Bland, uninspiring titles will never motivate DEBRA to click open. You see DEBRA only cares about the success of her wedding, not filling your booking calendar. She is looking for a service provider who can offer irresistible benefits in the subject headline on how to solve her wedding planning problem.

They say do not judge a book by its cover, but assuming your subject headline is the book cover to your email, this could not be further from the truth. If your subject headline cannot pass DEBRA’s 3 second test, make no mistake, it will be deleted. In fact you are no different to DEBRA on this because this is also exactly how you manage your incoming mail…

Emotionally Dead Content

You have to get inside your prospects head and join in the conversation they are already having with their partner and others planning their wedding. You need to know what what your prospects desire most then empathise with their needs, wants and aspirations and position your wedding experience as the perfect solution.

Bland Copy

Let’s assume you pass the 3 second test and your email gets opened. If your message is beige and blends in with all the other uninspired messages DEBRA receives, your email will end up in trash.

An example of boring unappealing copy are emails that:

•Speak about ‘me, me, me…’

•Sound cheap.

•Focus on features.

•Try to sell to everyone.

Rushed Sales Pitch

One of the surest ways to expedite an email to the delete folder is to shout “Hey buy my stuff right now, it does not matter you know next to nothing about me!”

You have to build a trusting emotional relationship with DEBRA before you pitch her. Go in with a booking proposal way too early and you will get rejected. Think of your sales funnel as a dating process – create an attraction, and a strong belief you can be everything your prospect wants you to be, before trying to book her. If you try to go from 1st to 4th base by missing out 2 and 3, DEBRA will find it too big a gap and she will run you out!

Awful Call To Action

Always conclude by telling your prospect what you want them to do next. I did not have to fish around my inbox too deeply to find a brilliant bad example. The following extract came from the promoter of a basketball team. His newsletter was so ineffectively written it had no call to action at all! This is how he chose to close it…

“Four Van Beest points gave Leopards their biggest lead of the game at 47-31 with four third period minutes remaining, and they went into the final break with a 55-43 lead. A 10-0 run from the visitors made it a five point game with 79 seconds on the clock but Margai and England junior international Evan Walshe stayed cool at the foul line to wrap up the win.” That was it! NO direction on what to do next, nada!! A better ending would have been: ‘The countdown is on to our next game this Saturday. Don’t miss your chance to get tickets for an exciting family day out at www.xyz.com so you can watch the thrilling fast paced match, packed with excitement and suspense.’

In next week blog I will give you a template you can use inside your wedding DJ business to get up to 60% more brides responding to your messages.

