Grand Finale (Final Song of Reception)

June 13, 2017 by Gregg Hollmann
  1. Save the Last Dance for Me – Michael Buble (contemporary)
  2. (I’ve Had the) Time of My Life – Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes (soundtracks)
  3. Time (the Dirty Bit) – The Black Eyed Peas (modern dance)
  4. One More Time – Daft Punk (electronic dance)
  5. Piano Man – Billy Joel (singer/songwriter)
  6. Wagon Wheel – Darius Rucker (country)
  7. Friends in Low Places – Garth Brooks (country)
  8. New York, New York – Frank Sinatra (crooners)
  9. Empire State of Mind – Jay-Z w/ Alicia Keys (hip hop/R&B)
  10. Party Till We Die – MAKJ & Timmy Trumpet (EDM)
  11. Tremor – Dmitri Vegas, Martin Garrix and Like Mike (EDM)
  12. Sandstorm – Darude (EDM)
  13. Let’s Get Married (Remix) – Jagged Edge with Reverend Run from Run-D.M.C. (R&B)
  14. Times of Your Life (Good Riddance) – Green Day (punk rock)
  15. Take Me Home Tonight – Eddie Money (80s rock)
  16. Your Love – The Outfield (80s rock)
  17. This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody) – Talking Heads (80s/New Wave)
  18. Goodnight, Sweetheart, Goodnight – The Spaniels (oldies)
  19. Shower the People (live version) – James Taylor (folk rock)
  20. Wonderful Tonight – Eric Clapton (soft rock)
  21. At Last – Etta James (soul)
  22. See You Again – Wiz Khalifa f/ Charlie Puth (pop / hip hop)
  23. Amazed – Lonestar (country)
  24. Bohemian Rhapsody – Queen (rock)
  25. Closing Time – Semisonic (rock)
  26. We Are Young – Fun w/ Janelle Monae (pop)
  27. Save Tonight – Eagle Eye Cherry (rock)
  28. Home – Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros (alternative rock)
  29. Send Me On My Way – Rusted Root (alternative rock)
  30. Glory Days – Bruce Springsteen (rock)
  31. Don’t Stop Believing- Journey (rock)
  32. Last Dance – Donna Summer… for a modern day twist, try the Masters at Work Remix which gives the original a smooth house treatment (disco/house)
  33. Please Don’t Go – KWS (freestyle)
  34. Don’t Stop the Party – Pitbull f/ TJR (modern dance)
  35. Feel This Moment – Pitbull f/ Christina Aguilera (modern dance)
