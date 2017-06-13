Grand Finale (Final Song of Reception)

- Save the Last Dance for Me – Michael Buble (contemporary)
- (I’ve Had the) Time of My Life – Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes (soundtracks)
- Time (the Dirty Bit) – The Black Eyed Peas (modern dance)
- One More Time – Daft Punk (electronic dance)
- Piano Man – Billy Joel (singer/songwriter)
- Wagon Wheel – Darius Rucker (country)
- Friends in Low Places – Garth Brooks (country)
- New York, New York – Frank Sinatra (crooners)
- Empire State of Mind – Jay-Z w/ Alicia Keys (hip hop/R&B)
- Party Till We Die – MAKJ & Timmy Trumpet (EDM)
- Tremor – Dmitri Vegas, Martin Garrix and Like Mike (EDM)
- Sandstorm – Darude (EDM)
- Let’s Get Married (Remix) – Jagged Edge with Reverend Run from Run-D.M.C. (R&B)
- Times of Your Life (Good Riddance) – Green Day (punk rock)
- Take Me Home Tonight – Eddie Money (80s rock)
- Your Love – The Outfield (80s rock)
- This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody) – Talking Heads (80s/New Wave)
- Goodnight, Sweetheart, Goodnight – The Spaniels (oldies)
- Shower the People (live version) – James Taylor (folk rock)
- Wonderful Tonight – Eric Clapton (soft rock)
- At Last – Etta James (soul)
- See You Again – Wiz Khalifa f/ Charlie Puth (pop / hip hop)
- Amazed – Lonestar (country)
- Bohemian Rhapsody – Queen (rock)
- Closing Time – Semisonic (rock)
- We Are Young – Fun w/ Janelle Monae (pop)
- Save Tonight – Eagle Eye Cherry (rock)
- Home – Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros (alternative rock)
- Send Me On My Way – Rusted Root (alternative rock)
- Glory Days – Bruce Springsteen (rock)
- Don’t Stop Believing- Journey (rock)
- Last Dance – Donna Summer… for a modern day twist, try the Masters at Work Remix which gives the original a smooth house treatment (disco/house)
- Please Don’t Go – KWS (freestyle)
- Don’t Stop the Party – Pitbull f/ TJR (modern dance)
- Feel This Moment – Pitbull f/ Christina Aguilera (modern dance)
Filed Under: Music
0 Comments
Leave a comment
Leave a Comment