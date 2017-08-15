Grand Entrance Songs for Wedding Reception by Ambient DJ

August 15, 2017 by Gregg Hollmann
  1. Uptown Funk – Mark Ronson w/ Bruno Mars (pop/funk)
  2. Can’t Stop the Feeling – Justin Timberlake (pop)
  3. Sugar – Maroon 5 (pop)
  4. Theme Song from Star Wars (soundtracks)
  5. Best Day of My Life – American Authors (pop)
  6. On Top of the World – Imagine Dragons (pop)
  7. Feel So Close – Calvin Harris (dance/EDM)
  8. It Takes Scoop (Mashup) – Fatman Scoop (hip hop)
  9. Shut Up and Dance – Walk the Moon (dance)
  10. Turn up the Speakers – Martin Garrix (EDM)
  11. Love on Top – Beyonce (R&B)
  12. Let’s Go Crazy – Prince (80s)
  13. Boneless – Steve Aoki (EDM)
  14. Top Gun Anthem – Harold Faltermeyer (soundtracks)
  15. Chank – John Scofield (funky jazz)
  16. Booty Swing – Parov Stelar (electro-swing)
  17. Happy – Pharrell Williams (pop)
  18. Forever – Chris Brown (pop)
  19. Marry You – Bruno Mars (pop)
  20. Time of Our Lives – Pitbull f/ Ne-Yo (dance)
  21. Tremor – Dmitri Vegas, Martin Garrix and Like Mike (EDM)
  22. Party Rock Anthem – LMFAO (dance)
  23. Pump It Up – Danzel (dance)
  24. Bailando (Gregor Salto Remix) – Enrique Iglesias f/ Sean Paul (Latin/Trap)
  25. Now That We Found Love – Heavy D. and the Boyz (90s/dance)
  26. Paper Planes – M.I.A. (alternative)
  27. You Make My Dreams – Hall & Oates (80s)
  28. This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) – Natalie Cole (soul)
  29. I Blame You – Ledisi (R&B)
  30. When Love Takes Over – David Guetta f/Kelly Rowland (dance)
  31. Thunderstruck – AC/DC (rock)
  32. I Believe in a Thing Called Love – The Darkness (modern rock)
  33. The Final Countdown – Europe (80s glam rock)
  34. Let’s Get Married (Remix f/ Reverend Run) – Jagged Edge (R&B)
  35. Beautiful Day – U2 (rock)
  36. Life is a Highway – Rascal Flatts (country)
  37. Theme Song from Pirates of the Caribbean (soundtracks)
  38. Theme Song from the Avengers (soundtracks)
  39. Sirius – Alan Parsons Project (i.e. Chicago Bulls theme song)
  40. Heavy Action – Johnny Pearson (i.e. Monday Night football theme song)
  41. Fox Football Theme – Twilight Trio (sports)
  42. Viva La Vida – Coldplay (modern rock)
  43. Welcome to the Jungle – Guns and Roses (rock)
  44. We Will Rock You – Queen (rock)
  45. Hell Yes – Beck (alternative)
  46. Bring Em’ Out – T.I. (hip hop)
  47. Give Me Everything Tonight – Pitbull featuring Ne-Yo and Nayer (dance)
Gregg Hollmann Gregg Hollmann (90 Posts)


Filed Under: Music