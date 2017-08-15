Grand Entrance Songs for Wedding Reception by Ambient DJ

- Uptown Funk – Mark Ronson w/ Bruno Mars (pop/funk)
- Can’t Stop the Feeling – Justin Timberlake (pop)
- Sugar – Maroon 5 (pop)
- Theme Song from Star Wars (soundtracks)
- Best Day of My Life – American Authors (pop)
- On Top of the World – Imagine Dragons (pop)
- Feel So Close – Calvin Harris (dance/EDM)
- It Takes Scoop (Mashup) – Fatman Scoop (hip hop)
- Shut Up and Dance – Walk the Moon (dance)
- Turn up the Speakers – Martin Garrix (EDM)
- Love on Top – Beyonce (R&B)
- Let’s Go Crazy – Prince (80s)
- Boneless – Steve Aoki (EDM)
- Top Gun Anthem – Harold Faltermeyer (soundtracks)
- Chank – John Scofield (funky jazz)
- Booty Swing – Parov Stelar (electro-swing)
- Happy – Pharrell Williams (pop)
- Forever – Chris Brown (pop)
- Marry You – Bruno Mars (pop)
- Time of Our Lives – Pitbull f/ Ne-Yo (dance)
- Tremor – Dmitri Vegas, Martin Garrix and Like Mike (EDM)
- Party Rock Anthem – LMFAO (dance)
- Pump It Up – Danzel (dance)
- Bailando (Gregor Salto Remix) – Enrique Iglesias f/ Sean Paul (Latin/Trap)
- Now That We Found Love – Heavy D. and the Boyz (90s/dance)
- Paper Planes – M.I.A. (alternative)
- You Make My Dreams – Hall & Oates (80s)
- This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) – Natalie Cole (soul)
- I Blame You – Ledisi (R&B)
- When Love Takes Over – David Guetta f/Kelly Rowland (dance)
- Thunderstruck – AC/DC (rock)
- I Believe in a Thing Called Love – The Darkness (modern rock)
- The Final Countdown – Europe (80s glam rock)
- Let’s Get Married (Remix f/ Reverend Run) – Jagged Edge (R&B)
- Beautiful Day – U2 (rock)
- Life is a Highway – Rascal Flatts (country)
- Theme Song from Pirates of the Caribbean (soundtracks)
- Theme Song from the Avengers (soundtracks)
- Sirius – Alan Parsons Project (i.e. Chicago Bulls theme song)
- Heavy Action – Johnny Pearson (i.e. Monday Night football theme song)
- Fox Football Theme – Twilight Trio (sports)
- Viva La Vida – Coldplay (modern rock)
- Welcome to the Jungle – Guns and Roses (rock)
- We Will Rock You – Queen (rock)
- Hell Yes – Beck (alternative)
- Bring Em’ Out – T.I. (hip hop)
- Give Me Everything Tonight – Pitbull featuring Ne-Yo and Nayer (dance)
