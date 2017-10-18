Grammar and the Mobile DJ

Have you ever received feedback from a client that completely caught you off guard? After a steady stream of “he was a great DJ and played great music” comments, you all of a sudden get an email, text, or review from a recent customer you didn’t see coming from a mile away. Here is one comment I received after a recent sales call with a potential bride’s mother;

“Jordan, we would love to get the contract signed ASAP! After my daughter received your email she called to tell me that you were well spoken, and that she could tell from the way you explained your services that you were a professional who knew what he was doing.”

While I enjoyed the compliment, it was the unusual nature of it that caught me off guard. “Cool pictures” and “great reviews” are remarks we probably all hear often, but “well spoken” is not one I hear regularly hear after delivering my sales pitch. But the more I thought about it, the more it made sense.

The way we present ourselves and our business is crucial, from the way we dress to the way we speak and write.

Luckily for DJs, we don’t need to have a writing degree in order to make our living, but learning to compose well-written emails, texts, Facebook posts, and website pages is crucial to creating a professional image for our business. Thankfully, even a few small changes to our writing can improve its readability immensely. For example, always start your sentences with capital letters. You laugh, but spend any amount of time reading comments in a Facebook DJ group and you’ll know what I mean when I say the problem is pervasive. Additionally, learn what a run on sentence is and AVOID THEM LIKE THE PLAGUE. If there was one writing disorder that affected the most DJs it’s a never-ending stream of run-on sentences, and it looks more unprofessional than just about any other mistake you could make. Learn how to separate your thoughts with periods, commas, and semicolons with this handy guide. Lastly, learn the simple grammar and spelling rules governing contractions and homonyms (it’s your wedding day and not you’re wedding day).

After taking the time to learn more about your grammar, put your new skills to use! Perhaps you can begin writing a blog on your website every week about your recent events or an article to share with prospective clients with information about your company. After polishing your grammar skills, take the time to read over all the copy on your website and see if you can find any grammar issues that would be confusing or off-putting to a potential client. Next time you post on Facebook or Instagram, take a moment to see if what you’re saying is easy to follow and straight to the point. If you do your research, study, and still need a little grammar help I would highly recommend the Grammarly browser plugin. It catches a multitude of spelling and grammar errors your normal spell check won’t see and even emails you a handy report every week telling you how your writing is going.

If you take the time to develop your writing abilities it will positively impact your business in so many ways.

Jordan Nelson ( 20 Posts Jordan Nelson is the owner of SLC Mobile DJ in Salt Lake City, UT. A native of the tiny southern Utah town of St. George, Jordan began his mobile DJ journey as a junior in high school in a similar fashion to many other DJs, with a pair of cheap speakers, a dual CD mixer, and a few sound-activated lights. After traveling to Salt Lake to attend the University of Utah, Jordan completely revamped his business and invested heavily in sales and master of ceremonies training, turning his $400/event company into a $1,200/event company in under a year at 22 years old. Jordan is currently a pre-med student at the U while he continues to run his successful business delivering high-quality entertainment to couples, schools, and corporations along the Wasatch Front. He developed a strong passion for lighting and lighting programming during his early years and has written 2 books for mobile DJs on the subjects. When he is not spending his weekends at weddings and events, you can find him at the local gun range or hiking with his beautiful wife.