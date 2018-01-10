GoPro or not to GoPro

Hi all, sorry its been awhile since i’ve posted so i thought i’d start with a little article about GoPro’s. So what is so great about GoPro’s?

first, they are small and easy to hide, and depending on the model all it takes is one button to start filming.

attach them to your speaker stands that look out over the dance floor and now you’ve got a great point of view for adding to your marketing videos or youtube channel. have one pointed at you while your DJing so you get that great shot as well.

second, you can setup different types of shots, such as, time lapse for when your doing your setup, or during the ceremony you can get a wide shot.

the downside is usually the audio recording isnt always the best, especially if your trying to record people talking, its best to use something else for that and use the gopro for video, that way you can dub over the bad audio with good.

The best software for editing videos are either Microsoft DVD Maker or the one i really use is Filmora by Wondershare. Fairly inexpensive with lots of features and you can upload to youtube, facebook, or save it to your computer.

so the next time you want some video for your marketing material, try using a gopro if you dont have alot of money to get it filmed professionally, you can get some unique and wonderful shots with a gopro and still use your other video camera or phone.

Trevor West ( 7 Posts Fell into the DJ business by accident back in early 1990 when I agreed to DJ a local dance for a friend, using CD’s and 2 cd players and the biggest dual 18” subs to ever break someone’s back. Started country dancing right around the same time when my sister dragged me out to a local country dance club and I’ve never stopped since. 27 years later, still learning dancing and DJing and love running the photobooth at events. My hobbies include reading Sherlock holmes books, skiing, practicing taking pictures and videos with my GoPros, and occasionally kick criminal’s butts with the Batman video games.