Give It Away Now

I recently spoke at Midwest DJs Live and DJ Think Tank about one of my passions, marketing. During this talk, I mentioned something very important…DJing charity or free events. If you work for Bunn DJ Company, one of the requirements is that you do AT LEAST one free event every year. If someone on my team isn’t willing to do that, they can hit the road, beat it, kick rocks. That’s how important this is to me.

Let me clarify something. I’m not asking them necessarily to DJ a charity event every time. This could be a grand opening, a tasting, a NACE meeting or ILEA meeting. I also give them a choice if they have a strong passion towards a certain charity or cause (like cancer or heart disease, etc.). If they want to do that event each year, it’s theirs. For the non-charity stuff, we are the only DJ there and the attendees can come up to the DJ and get their card. Easy and cheap marketing right? For the charity stuff, the same holds true, but it just feels good to be able to donate services to a group raising money for a worthy cause! As DJs, we have a very unique skillset in that we spin music to make people feel good, but we can also MC events. We are so important and valuable to these events!

I will admit, at some point, you are going to be inundated with too many “free show” requests. At a certain point in the year, I have to say, “We have all committed to multiple charitable events this year, do you have any sort of budget for a DJ?” If you believe in the cause, maybe you (as the owner of the company) don’t make money on this one, but can still get a few hundred for your DJ. It’s a nice compromise sometimes.

If you are a DJ company owner, whether you have one DJ or twenty, I highly encourage starting 2018 by asking each of your DJs to do one “freebie” in the new year! Oh, and one more thing, you have to lead by example! If you think I don’t go out personally and do several of these events each year, you’re wrong.