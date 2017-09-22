I don’t know about you, but every year I am flooded with requests from companies and charities asking us to donate our DJ services. These free events usually break down into two categories for us: Non-profit organizations (such American Cancer Society) or other wedding vendors. Here are some thoughts when taking on this type of gig:

Remember, it just feels good! DJing these gigs is a way for you to give back to your town or community and help these non-profits raise money towards their respective causes! It’s a way to promote your company. When we book the non-profit gigs, sure we want to help, but we also want to gain a little exposure for Bunn DJ Company. We ask that the charity do at least a couple of the following:

Sponsorship-level recognition in program

Our company name and/or logo on invitations

Our company name mentioned in media coverage including newspaper, local news, and print ads

Have the MC, Band, Auctioneer, or our DJ recognize our contribution from the stage at the event

Make mentions of the company on all social networking including Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin, etc.

Link to our website on the event’s website

Add our logo to any other marketing materials including on-site signage, tees, etc.

Allow us to put up signage or banner stands by our DJ setup

When you do open houses, grand openings, or tastings for other vendors/venues,it moves your company up the preferred vendors list. If a catering manager or venue owner contacted you personally and asked for you to come entertain their employees for their once a year holiday party, would you? Would you do it for free? The answer to both of these questions should be a resounding “Heck Yes!” Trust me on this.

Try this, do like we do, every single DJ that works for Bunn DJ Company agrees to do AT LEAST one freebie a year. Try that out on your staff at your next monthly meeting. You’ll be able to determine right away who are your real “soldiers” and who is just in it for the cash.