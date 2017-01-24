GigBAR 2 Earns CHAUVET DJ 4th Consecutive – Music & Sound Retailer Lighting Award

ANAHEIM, CA – The CHAUVET DJ GigBAR 2 is known for doing a lot of things well. Combining LED wash lights, Derby fixtures, strobes and a laser all on a single bar, it instantly turns any gig into a memorable event. Now the portable 4-in-1 lighting system has another accomplishment to add to this impressive list: it’s become the fourth consecutive CHAUVET DJ product to win the Music & Sound Retailer Lighting Product of the Year award.

Honored at this year’s NAMM show, the GigBAR 2 follows in the footsteps of CHAUVET DJ’s Swarm 4 FX (2015), FlareCON Air (2014) and SlimPAR Hex 3 (2013), which have won the prestigious award the past three years. “We’re very happy to have won this award for so many consecutive years,” said Albert Chauvet, CEO of Chauvet. “This demonstrates our team’s continued commitment to developing new products that address the needs of our dealers and their customers year after year.”

With the GigBAR 2, the CHAUVET DJ team developed a product that meets the demand on the part of the mobile event and entertainment market for a convenient, but high performance all-in-one lighting system. Designed for easy setup, it can be power linked in multiple units to save time running cables. It also offers a range of control options, including built-in automatic and sound activated programs, as well as IRC-6 remote, wireless foot switch and DMX, to match the needs of different end users. Plus, with UV LEDs in its wash lights and strobes, it delivers a high level of color mixing capabilities.

As a company that designs products for the needs of the market, CHAUVET DJ places great value on the Music & Sound Retailer Award, which is based on dealer voting. “The dealers are our partners in serving the market,” said Chauvet. “Winning this honor directly from them four years in a row is especially meaningful.”

# # #

About CHAUVET DJ

CHAUVET DJ is a premier line of entertainment lighting, controllers and accessories for the mobile performer, DJs, clubs, corporate events and more — offering the most value in the industry.

About Chauvet

Chauvet, headquartered in the USA, is a leading global manufacturer of professional luminaires, truss and related equipment, fulfilling the needs of various industry sectors. Chauvet has four main brands: CHAUVET DJ, CHAUVET Professional, ILUMINARC and TRUSST. They share Chauvet’ s unified strategy to pursue every market segment where it has a competitive advantage in terms of value, innovation and performance, with an emphasis on LED technology. For more information, please visit www.chauvetlighting.com

print

Mobile Beat ( 1537 Posts This is the main account for Mobile Beat. Press releases and many other things get posted from here.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

Twitter

Facebook

