Get Yourself An Intern

One of the most unique things about my company is that even though we do 600 events a year, I’m the only full time employee at Bunn DJ Company. However, that’s not to say that I don’t have help. Last week when I went on vacation, I put my right hand man and most booked DJ, Randy B, on the phones and email. I have him trained to run this office just like I do when I’m away. Sure, I called in a couple of times to check in, but I knew had had it under control! You know what else keeps this train on the tracks? An awesome intern! I’m not going to lie to you, it was hard to find someone that actually wanted to work here (especially as just an intern and not an hourly wage worker). Blame it on the Millennial generation or whatever, but everyone just came in acting entitled and wanting to know “How much money am I going to make?”. But I was persistent and kept interviewing until I found the perfect candidate. You know what she said that sold me? “I just want to work for a legitimate and cool company so that I can build my resume.” Well young lady, you found the right place. We are legit and we are cooler than a polar bear’s toenails.

The path to finding an intern can be daunting, but here are a few tips: First, you’ll want to reach out to the colleges and universities near your office. It usually takes a couple of calls to the main line to get routed to the right department, but eventually you can usually find someone that will post an ad for an intern for you on their intranet or they’ll direct you to the right link. Speaking at these schools is another great way to get yourself out there. As a matter of fact, I’m speaking at NC State University here in Raleigh, NC this Thursday. After I wow these kids with my trials and tribulations, I’m going to give them my number on the last Keynote screen and tell them to call me if it sounds fun to work at Bunn DJ Company! Why? Because my awesome intern Carolina is going to study abroad and I need to find a replacement. Craig’s List also works for finding interns AND DJs. It really does.

Once you do get someone in place, make sure you have something for them to do. Carolina helps us with thank you letters, birthday cards and most importantly, she is a whiz at iMovie, so she edits a lot of our YouTube content. Not to mention, at 21, she knows more about social media trends than anyone in my company! If they are really working just for the experience, keep that in mind. The last thing you want to do is work these folks to death to the point where they quit. Pick a few days a week with set hours for them to come in and get stuff done.

Anyway, add “Get an intern” to your to-do list now and then by wedding season hopefully you’ll have someone great to help in the busiest of times! Good luck!

