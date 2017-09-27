Get the Wedding Photographer and Videographer on Your Side (You’ll Be Glad You Did)

I’d like to think I’m pretty great at being a DJ; I can read a crowd, inject emotion into my announcements, and mix music well. One thing I’m not great at, however, is being my own photographer. Whether I’m running out of time to take pictures of my setups because the wedding is about to start or because I’m too into the moment to remember to grab my camera, I rarely get any pictures from my events. When I do remember to snap a couple shots, they’re usually dimly lit, somewhat grainy, and suffering from my unsteady arm. No matter how well I frame the shot or adjust the brightness, they always appear to have been taken on my iPhone.

And that’s because I simply haven’t been trained in the art of photography, nor do I possess the proper equipment to take pictures that truly appear professional. Why is this a problem? Because in today’s highly visual world brides and grooms make a lot of snap judgments based on the photos and videos they see on vendor’s websites and social media. “A picture is worth a thousand words,” and I’d say a video is worth at least a thousand more. Are the pictures on your site saying a thousand words you want your future clients to hear?

This is where the wedding photographer comes in. I’ll be honest, for a long time I wasn’t the biggest fan of them. They usually came very underdressed, were extremely concerned about when dinner would be served, and loved to leave their equipment right next to my table (we’ll leave that discussion for another day). But I came to the realization that if I could overlook my grievances and become as friendly and helpful to them as possible I could gain something I desperately needed; professional marketing material.

And so I did just that. I started printing timelines for photographers and videographers and greeting them when I first arrived at the venue with a handshake, a big smile, and a friendly “I can’t wait to work with you!” I genuinely try to be their friends and to help them at any opportunity possible. I always coordinate with them for each moment of the reception, assuring them that I would never start without them in position. I joke with them, ask them about their business and life, and compliment them when they are helpful. And then, at the end of the night, I slip them a business card and say “Thanks for being so awesome to work with! If you snapped any great pictures of dancing, I would love to share them on my website and tell everyone about your business!” And just like that, pictures started rolling in from every wedding I was apart of. Each one conveys so much more of what I do than anything I could ever take myself, and for that, I am thankful for wedding photographers.

All of the images on this post were given to me by amazing wedding photographers I have worked with over the past 6 months.

Jordan Nelson ( 17 Posts Jordan Nelson is the owner of SLC Mobile DJ in Salt Lake City, UT. A native of the tiny southern Utah town of St. George, Jordan began his mobile DJ journey as a junior in high school in a similar fashion to many other DJs, with a pair of cheap speakers, a dual CD mixer, and a few sound-activated lights. After traveling to Salt Lake to attend the University of Utah, Jordan completely revamped his business and invested heavily in sales and master of ceremonies training, turning his $400/event company into a $1,200/event company in under a year at 22 years old. Jordan is currently a pre-med student at the U while he continues to run his successful business delivering high-quality entertainment to couples, schools, and corporations along the Wasatch Front. He developed a strong passion for lighting and lighting programming during his early years and has written 2 books for mobile DJs on the subjects. When he is not spending his weekends at weddings and events, you can find him at the local gun range or hiking with his beautiful wife.