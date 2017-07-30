From the Ground Up: A Finale (of Sorts)

It has been quite a while since the previous installment of my blog and mag series about the total overhaul of my DJ business, Stu & His Crew. One of the reasons I’ve put off any more writing is because things slowed down to such a crawl, there wasn’t anything new to report!

I had completely upgraded my playback systems, using HP Omen laptops and the (then) brand new Numark NV. I had completely refurbished my old 1996 Ford box truck, restoring its looks and operation to like new condition. I’ve overhauled my business plan, redone my logo (keeping only my name, albeit changing over to an LLC) and have been taking some steps to improve my performances.

POSTPONEMENTS AND DIVERSIFICATION

That was exactly a year ago. If you also recall my article, “Meet The MRS” (MB, May, 2016), you also know that I’ve diversified my businesses into several different divisions in order to create multiple revenue streams. Over the “missing” past year, I’ve added one more, which is totally unrelated to DJ work: massage therapy. Unrelated, that is, until now.

Stu Chisholm ( 51 Posts Stu Chisholm had been collecting music since he was about eight years old and began his DJ career in 1979. After much hard work, trial-and-error, and a stint at the Specs Howard School of Broadcast Arts, he studied the DJ arts with famous Michigan broadcaster, Bill Henning, at a local college. Stu interned at Detroit’s rock powerhouse, WRIF. To his radio and mobile work Stu later added club gigs at Detroit’s best venues, and voiceover work. He has shared his extensive DJ experience through his Mobile Beat columns, as a seminar speaker and through his book, “The Complete Disc Jockey: A Comprehensive Manual for the Professional DJ,” released in 2008.