Floyd Rose Releases Pro Series Wireless Sport Earbuds

Floyd Rose FR-360 Pro Series Wireless Sport Earbuds with In-Line Microphone are hand crafted and deliver world-class sound combined with state-of-the-art high fidelity technology. We married unparalleled sound quality with luxury design. Delivering true balanced highs and lows for superior audiophile sound, the combination delivers flawless sound clarity and comfort for an amazing sound experience in personal audio.

A superior driver offers a full 20-20K Hz frequency range, gives a beautifully warm and articulate recreation of sound. An anti-tangle cable with built-in microphone and volume control. Cushioned earbuds offer superior comfort by contouring a comfortable in-ear experience, delivering isolation from outside noise without adding bulk.

A fine pair of audiophile headphones deserves an unparalleled presentation. Each pair of Floyd Rose FR-360 earbuds include a USB charging cable, Power Bank Charger, Extra S,M,L ear tips. Put them on, sit back and enjoy true concert like sound! Available in black or white!

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS:

Bluetooth Version: CSR 4.0

Sweatproof and Water Resistant

Plastic and Leather Cabinet

Frequency Response: 20-20,000 Hz

Impedance: 16 ohms

Charging Time: 1.5 hours

Playback Time: 4-6 hours

Working Distance: +/- 33 feet

Anti-Tangle Cable with volume control and built in microphone

Package Includes: Earbuds, USB charging cable, Power bank charger, Extra S, M, L ear tips

