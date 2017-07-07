Floyd Rose Earbuds – check them out for the DJ on the go!

Introducing our newest addition to the Floyd Rose Audio family.. The FR-360 Pro Series wireless sport earbuds with in-line microphone.
Features: Sweatproof and Water Resistant, Volume Control, Extra s,m,l eartips, Power Bank Charger & Deluxe Carrying Case, 4-6 Hours Continuous Play. Available in Black or White models.
FR-360 Technical Specifications
- Bluetooth Version: CSR 4.0 Bluetooth
- Protocol: A2DP1.2 AVRCPl.4
- Bluetooth Frequency band: 2.402GHz-2.480GHz
- Session Protocol: HFPVl.6 Audio Interface:
- Bluetooth Working Distance: ± 33FT (10M)
- Frequency Response: 20Hz-20KHz
- Input Voltage/Current: DC5V /70mA
- Speaker power: 20mW
- Battery: 3. 7V /80mAh
- S/N: 70dB-85dB
- Impedance: 16 ohms
- Distortion: <2%
- Charging Time: 1.5 hours
- Playback Time: 4-6 hours
Materials: Metal and Leather Cabinet, Flat Wire Plastic Cable and Plastic in Line Microphone.
https://www.floydroseaudio.com
