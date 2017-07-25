First Dance Songs -Used by Celebrities

- Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux – “Chandelier” – Sia (live performance)
- Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt – “It Had to Be You” – Frank Sinatra
- Ellen DeGeneres and Portia deRossi – “Ribbon in the Sky” – Stevie Wonder
- Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odum – “Angel” – Anita Baker
- Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto – “On the Ocean” – K’Jon
- John F. Kennedy, Jr. and Carolyn Bessette – “Forever in My Life” – Prince
- John F. Kennedy and Jackie O. – “I Married an Angel” – performed by The Meyer Davis Orchestra at the Waldorf Astoria, NYC
- Prince William and Princess Kate – “Your Song” by Elton John, performed live by Ellie Goulding
- President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama – “You and I” – Stevie Wonder
- Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz – “First Day of My Life” – Bright Eyes
- Reese Witherspoon and Jim Tosh – “Make You Feel My Love” – Bob Dylan
- Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko – “My Baby Just Cares for Me” – Nina Simone
- Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman – “No One’s Gonna Love You” – Band of Horses
- Fergie and Josh Duhamel – “Sweethearts Together” – The Rolling Stones
- Ivanka Trump and Jason Kushner – “This Years’ Love” – David Gray
- Michael Buble and Luisano Lopilato – “Everybody Loves Somebody” – Dean Martin
- LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian – “When It Don’t Come Easy” – Patti Griffin
- Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban – “At Last” – Etta James
- Shania Twain and Frederic Thiebauld – “I’m Your Man” – Michael Buble
- Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton – “No Doubt About It” – Neal McCoy
- Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes – “Songbird” – Fleetwood Mac
- Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards – “Open Arms” – Journey
- Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan – “Last Night on Earth” – Green Day
- Katherine Heigl & Josh Kelley – “Heavenly Day” – Patti Griffin
- Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott – “Amazed” – Lonestar
- Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher – “Love Never Fails” – Brandon Heath
- George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin – “Why Shouldn’t I? – Cole Porter
