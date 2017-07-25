First Dance Songs -Used by Celebrities

July 25, 2017 by Gregg Hollmann
  1. Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux – “Chandelier” – Sia (live performance)
  2. Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt – “It Had to Be You” – Frank Sinatra
  3. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia deRossi – “Ribbon in the Sky” – Stevie Wonder
  4. Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odum – “Angel” – Anita Baker
  5. Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto – “On the Ocean” – K’Jon
  6. John F. Kennedy, Jr. and Carolyn Bessette – “Forever in My Life” – Prince
  7. John F. Kennedy and Jackie O. – “I Married an Angel” – performed by The Meyer Davis Orchestra at the Waldorf Astoria, NYC
  8. Prince William and Princess Kate – “Your Song” by Elton John, performed live by Ellie Goulding
  9. President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama – “You and I” – Stevie Wonder
  10. Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz – “First Day of My Life” – Bright Eyes
  11. Reese Witherspoon and Jim Tosh – “Make You Feel My Love” – Bob Dylan
  12. Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko – “My Baby Just Cares for Me” – Nina Simone
  13. Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman – “No One’s Gonna Love You” – Band of Horses
  14. Fergie and Josh Duhamel – “Sweethearts Together” – The Rolling Stones
  15. Ivanka Trump and Jason Kushner – “This Years’ Love” – David Gray
  16. Michael Buble and Luisano Lopilato – “Everybody Loves Somebody” – Dean Martin
  17. LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian – “When It Don’t Come Easy” – Patti Griffin
  18. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban – “At Last” – Etta James
  19. Shania Twain and Frederic Thiebauld – “I’m Your Man” – Michael Buble
  20. Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton – “No Doubt About It” – Neal McCoy
  21. Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes – “Songbird” – Fleetwood Mac
  22. Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards – “Open Arms” – Journey
  23. Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan – “Last Night on Earth” – Green Day
  24. Katherine Heigl & Josh Kelley – “Heavenly Day” – Patti Griffin
  25. Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott – “Amazed” – Lonestar
  26. Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher – “Love Never Fails” – Brandon Heath
  27. George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin – “Why Shouldn’t I? – Cole Porter
