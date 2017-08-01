First Dance Songs – Traditional and Timeless Selections from Ambient DJ

  1. When a Man Loves a Woman – Percy Sledge (soul)
  2. My One and Only Love – John Coltrane w/ Johnny Hartman (jazz/vocalist)
  3. Little Trip to Heaven – Tom Waits (jazz/vocalist)
  4. You Make Me Feel Brand New – The Stylistics (soul)
  5. The Closer I Get to You – Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway (soul)
  6. These Arms of Mine – Otis Redding (soul)
  7. It Had To Be You – Harry Connick, Jr. (jazz/big band)
  8. The Way You Look Tonight – Frank Sinatra (big band) or Tony Bennett (ballad)
  9. Crazy Love – Van Morrison (acoustic rock)
  10. My Baby Just Cares for Me – Nina Simone (soul)
  11. I Will – The Beatles (pop rock)
  12. Bless the Broken Road – Rascal Flatts (country)
  13. Amazed – Lonestar (country)
  14. Wonderful Tonight – Eric Clapton (rock)
  15. I’ll Stand By You – The Pretenders (rock)
  16. Love of a Lifetime – Firehouse (rock)
  17. Can’t Help Falling in Love – Elvis (oldies)
  18. Faithfully – Journey (rock)
  19. Heaven – Bryan Adams (80s)
  20. I Will Be Here – Steven Curtis Chapman (Christian)
  21. Don’t Want To Miss a Thing – Aerosmith (rock)
  22. I Want to Know What Love is – Foreigner (rock)
  23. Is This Love – Bob Marley (reggae)
  24. Little Wing – Jimi Hendrix (classic rock)
  25. At Last – Etta James (soul)
  26. Always and Forever – Heatwave (R&B)
  27. All My Life – K.C. and Jojo (R&B)
  28. Through the Fire – Chaka Khan (R&B)
  29. Here and Now – Luther Vandross (R&B)
  30. One in a Million You – Larry Graham (R&B)
  31. Ribbon in the Sky – Stevie Wonder (R&B)
  32. From This Moment – Shania Twain w/Bryan White (country)
  33. It’s Your Love – Tim McGraw and Faith Hill (country)
  34. I Cross My Heart – George Strait (country)
  35. I Swear – John Michael Montgomery (country)
  36. Best of My Love – The Eagles (soft rock)
  37. How Deep is Your Love – The Bee Gees (disco/soft rock)
  38. I Just Want to Be Your Everything – Andy Gibb (disco/soft rock)
  39. Crazy for You – Madonna (80s)
  40. Lost in Love – Air Supply (soft rock)
  41. Into the Mystic – Van Morrison (soft rock)
  42. Unchained Melody – The Righteous Brothers (oldies)
  43. We Have All the Time in the World – Louis Armstrong (jazz/vocalist)
  44. Follow You, Follow Me – Genesis (pop)
