First Dance Songs – Traditional and Timeless Selections from Ambient DJ

- When a Man Loves a Woman – Percy Sledge (soul)
- My One and Only Love – John Coltrane w/ Johnny Hartman (jazz/vocalist)
- Little Trip to Heaven – Tom Waits (jazz/vocalist)
- You Make Me Feel Brand New – The Stylistics (soul)
- The Closer I Get to You – Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway (soul)
- These Arms of Mine – Otis Redding (soul)
- It Had To Be You – Harry Connick, Jr. (jazz/big band)
- The Way You Look Tonight – Frank Sinatra (big band) or Tony Bennett (ballad)
- Crazy Love – Van Morrison (acoustic rock)
- My Baby Just Cares for Me – Nina Simone (soul)
- I Will – The Beatles (pop rock)
- Bless the Broken Road – Rascal Flatts (country)
- Amazed – Lonestar (country)
- Wonderful Tonight – Eric Clapton (rock)
- I’ll Stand By You – The Pretenders (rock)
- Love of a Lifetime – Firehouse (rock)
- Can’t Help Falling in Love – Elvis (oldies)
- Faithfully – Journey (rock)
- Heaven – Bryan Adams (80s)
- I Will Be Here – Steven Curtis Chapman (Christian)
- Don’t Want To Miss a Thing – Aerosmith (rock)
- I Want to Know What Love is – Foreigner (rock)
- Is This Love – Bob Marley (reggae)
- Little Wing – Jimi Hendrix (classic rock)
- At Last – Etta James (soul)
- Always and Forever – Heatwave (R&B)
- All My Life – K.C. and Jojo (R&B)
- Through the Fire – Chaka Khan (R&B)
- Here and Now – Luther Vandross (R&B)
- One in a Million You – Larry Graham (R&B)
- Ribbon in the Sky – Stevie Wonder (R&B)
- From This Moment – Shania Twain w/Bryan White (country)
- It’s Your Love – Tim McGraw and Faith Hill (country)
- I Cross My Heart – George Strait (country)
- I Swear – John Michael Montgomery (country)
- Best of My Love – The Eagles (soft rock)
- How Deep is Your Love – The Bee Gees (disco/soft rock)
- I Just Want to Be Your Everything – Andy Gibb (disco/soft rock)
- Crazy for You – Madonna (80s)
- Lost in Love – Air Supply (soft rock)
- Into the Mystic – Van Morrison (soft rock)
- Unchained Melody – The Righteous Brothers (oldies)
- We Have All the Time in the World – Louis Armstrong (jazz/vocalist)
- Follow You, Follow Me – Genesis (pop)
