First Dance Songs – Modern or Alternative Selections from Ambient DJ

- From the Ground Up – Dan + Shay (wedding)
- Die a Happy Man – Thomas Rhett (country)
- Thinking Out Loud – Ed Sheeran (pop)
- How Long Will I Love You – Ellie Goulding (pop)
- I Will Be There – Odessa (indie)
- Sea of Love – Cat Power (indie)
- Maps – The Yeah Yeahs (indie)
- Between The Raindrops – Lifehouse f/ Natasha Bedingfield (modern rock)
- Last Night on Earth – Green Day (punk)
- Grow Old With Me – The Postal Service (indie)
- Hey Pretty Girl – Kip Moore (country)
- Whatever It Is – Zac Brown Band (country)
- Like I’m Gonna Lose You – Meghan Trainor w/ John Legend (pop)
- All of Me – John Legend (R&B)
- Let’s Stay Together – Al Green (R&B)
- Best of Me – Anthony Hamilton (R&B)
- I Choose You – Sara Bareilles (pop)
- Cinema (Cover Version) – Jason Evigan (acoustic rock)
- Then – Brad Paisley (country)
- You Are the Best Thing – Ray LaMontagne (folk rock)
- Wanted – Hunter Hayes (country)
- The Book of Love – Peter Gabriel (singer/songwriter)
- A Thousand Years – Christina Perri (pop)
- Just a Kiss – Lady Antebellum (country)
- God Gave Me You – Blake Shelton (country)
- Me and You – Kenny Chesney (country)
- Smile – Uncle Kracker (pop)
- Cheerleader – OMI (Reggae/Tropical)
- Fade Into You – Mazzy Star (alternative rock)
- Such Great Heights – Iron & Wine (alternative)
- First Day of My Life – Bright Eyes (alternative)
- I Only Have Eyes for You – Jamie Cullum (cover)
- Marry Me – Train (pop)
- Count on Me – Bruno Mars (pop)
- True Companion – Marc Cohn (folk rock)
- I Don’t Dance – Lee Brice (country)
- Mean to Me – Brett Eldredge (country)
- Head Over Heels – Rascal Flatts (country)
- Love Never Fails – Brandon Heath (acoustic)
- Of Crows and Crowns – Dustin Kensrue (Christian)
- You and Me – Lifehouse (modern rock)
- Tangled Up in You – Staind (rock)
- I’m Yours – Jason Mraz (pop rock)
- Better Together – Jack Johnson (folk rock)
- I’ll Be – Edwin McCain (pop rock)
- Low Light – Pearl Jam (rock)
- Two Luv Birds – Robin Thicke (R&B)
- By Your Side – Sade (R&B)
- No One – Alicia Keys (R&B)
- Stay With You – John Legend (R&B)
- Suddenly – Adriana Evans (R&B)
- Come Away With Me – Norah Jones (adult contemporary)
- The Way You Look Tonight – Michael Buble (modern crooner)
- Fallen – Lauren Wood (from Pretty Woman sountrack)
- Lovesong – The Cure, or 311 (80s/New Wave)
- The Way I Am – Ingrid Michaelson (indie folk)
- This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody) – The Talking Heads (for stripped down acoustic version, check out Shawn Colvin’s rendition) (80s/New Wave)
- All Mine – Portishead (electronic downtempo)
- Angels – The XX (electronic downtempo)
- Holocene – Bon Iver (indie rock)
- The Luckiest – Ben Folds (pop rock)
- My Favourite Book – Stars (indie pop)
- Hallelujah – Jeff Buckley (acoustic rock)
- I Could Not Ask for More – Edwin McCain (pop rock)
- When the Stars Go Blue – Ryan Adams (indie)
- I Will Follow You Into the Dark – Death Cab for Cutie (indie)
- History in the Making – Darius Rucker (country)
Filed Under: Music
0 Comments
Leave a comment
Leave a Comment