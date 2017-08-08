First Dance Songs – Modern or Alternative Selections from Ambient DJ

August 8, 2017 by Gregg Hollmann
  1. From the Ground Up – Dan + Shay (wedding)
  2. Die a Happy Man – Thomas Rhett (country)
  3. Thinking Out Loud – Ed Sheeran (pop)
  4. How Long Will I Love You – Ellie Goulding (pop)
  5. I Will Be There – Odessa (indie)
  6. Sea of Love – Cat Power (indie)
  7. Maps – The Yeah Yeahs (indie)
  8. Between The Raindrops – Lifehouse f/ Natasha Bedingfield (modern rock)
  9. Last Night on Earth – Green Day (punk)
  10. Grow Old With Me – The Postal Service (indie)
  11. Hey Pretty Girl – Kip Moore (country)
  12. Whatever It Is – Zac Brown Band (country)
  13. Like I’m Gonna Lose You – Meghan Trainor w/ John Legend (pop)
  14. All of Me – John Legend (R&B)
  15. Let’s Stay Together – Al Green (R&B)
  16. Best of Me – Anthony Hamilton (R&B)
  17. I Choose You – Sara Bareilles (pop)
  18. Cinema (Cover Version) – Jason Evigan (acoustic rock)
  19. Then – Brad Paisley (country)
  20. You Are the Best Thing – Ray LaMontagne (folk rock)
  21. Wanted – Hunter Hayes (country)
  22. The Book of Love – Peter Gabriel (singer/songwriter)
  23. A Thousand Years – Christina Perri (pop)
  24. Just a Kiss – Lady Antebellum (country)
  25. God Gave Me You – Blake Shelton (country)
  26. Me and You – Kenny Chesney (country)
  27. Smile – Uncle Kracker (pop)
  28. Cheerleader – OMI (Reggae/Tropical)
  29. Fade Into You – Mazzy Star (alternative rock)
  30. Such Great Heights – Iron & Wine (alternative)
  31. First Day of My Life – Bright Eyes (alternative)
  32. I Only Have Eyes for You – Jamie Cullum (cover)
  33. Marry Me – Train (pop)
  34. Count on Me – Bruno Mars (pop)
  35. True Companion – Marc Cohn (folk rock)
  36. I Don’t Dance – Lee Brice (country)
  37. Mean to Me – Brett Eldredge (country)
  38. Head Over Heels – Rascal Flatts (country)
  39. Love Never Fails – Brandon Heath (acoustic)
  40. Of Crows and Crowns – Dustin Kensrue (Christian)
  41. You and Me – Lifehouse (modern rock)
  42. Tangled Up in You – Staind (rock)
  43. I’m Yours – Jason Mraz (pop rock)
  44. Better Together – Jack Johnson (folk rock)
  45. I’ll Be – Edwin McCain (pop rock)
  46. Low Light – Pearl Jam (rock)
  47. Two Luv Birds – Robin Thicke (R&B)
  48. By Your Side – Sade (R&B)
  49. No One – Alicia Keys (R&B)
  50. Stay With You – John Legend (R&B)
  51. Suddenly – Adriana Evans (R&B)
  52. Come Away With Me – Norah Jones (adult contemporary)
  53. The Way You Look Tonight – Michael Buble (modern crooner)
  54. Fallen – Lauren Wood (from Pretty Woman sountrack)
  55. Lovesong – The Cure, or 311 (80s/New Wave)
  56. The Way I Am – Ingrid Michaelson (indie folk)
  57. This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody) – The Talking Heads (for stripped down acoustic version, check out Shawn Colvin’s rendition) (80s/New Wave)
  58. All Mine – Portishead (electronic downtempo)
  59. Angels – The XX (electronic downtempo)
  60. Holocene – Bon Iver (indie rock)
  61. The Luckiest – Ben Folds (pop rock)
  62. My Favourite Book – Stars (indie pop)
  63. Hallelujah – Jeff Buckley (acoustic rock)
  64. I Could Not Ask for More – Edwin McCain (pop rock)
  65. When the Stars Go Blue – Ryan Adams (indie)
  66. I Will Follow You Into the Dark – Death Cab for Cutie (indie)
  67. History in the Making – Darius Rucker (country)
