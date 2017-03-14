Find Your Mentors’ Mentor

I had the pleasure of interviewing Jeffrey Gitomer for the Creating Connections For Event Pros 100th Episode podcast. Vickie and I thoroughly enjoyed the experience. One question that I really wanted to ask Jeffrey was about his mentors, who they were and what impact they specifically had on his life.

One such mentor that I knew of before I asked the question was Charlie “Tremendous” Jones. Charlie was an extremely engaging speaker, and Jeffrey’s speaking idol. One of Charlie’s most famous quotes was “You will be the same person in five years as you are today except for the people you meet and the books you read”. Jeffrey has great respect (as do I) for giving credit where credit is due. He wanted to add that quote to a book project of his but yet tweak it. He reached out to Charlie’s daughter, Tracey, and asked for permission if he could use the quote but add to it. Jeffrey’s new quote inspired by Charlie is “You will be the same person in five years as you are today except for the people you meet, the books you read and the places you go.” How true is that?

When I attended Jeffrey Gitomer’s Certified Advisor training in early 2015, Jeffrey bestowed upon the many advisors there several books. One of those books was “Life Is Tremendous” and “Being Tremendous” by Charlie “Tremendous” Jones. Here’s your takeaway: What gifts or books have you given recently? Here’s a recommended list of books to give to the salespeople or colleagues in your life.

Little Gold Book of YES! Attitude by Jeffrey Gitomer (hint: listen to Episode 100 of the Creating Connections For Event Pros for an update about this specific book) Ultimate Sales Machine by Chet Holmes Little Red Book Of Selling by Jeffrey Gitomer Selling The Invisible by Harry Beckwith Life Is Tremendous by Charlie “Tremendous” Jones Customer Satisfaction Is Worthless, Customer Loyalty is Priceless by Jeffrey Gitomer

I am a BIG fan of finding your mentor’s mentor. There is much you can learn from those that have come before the people you look up to and who they admired. Past knowledge is just as viable as current knowledge, sometimes more so. It can allow you to not make the same mistakes as those that have come before you. Buy a book. Give it away. Inspire Someone. It is your charge as a leader.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.

Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours click here and send Mitch a friend request.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

print

MitchTaylor ( 10 Posts Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Certified Advisor and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching. Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor. Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

Twitter

Facebook

