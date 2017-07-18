Father Daughter Dance from Ambient DJ

- Father & Daughter – Paul Simon (folk rock)
- Daddy Dance With Me – Krystal Keith (country) (for alternate version, try Krystal’s duet with Christopher Keith)
- I Loved Her First – Heartland (country)
- Cinderella – Steven Curtis Chapman (vocalist)
- Tupelo Honey – Van Morrison (singer songwriter)
- Walk With You – Edwin McCain (acoustic rock)
- My Little Girl – Tim McGraw (country)
- Stealing Cinderella – Chuck Wicks (country)
- Mom – Garth Brooks (country)
- Ready, Set, Don’t Go – Billy Ray Cyrus (country)
- Just Fishin’ – Trace Adkins (country)
- Daddy’s Angel – T. Carter (Wedding/Country)
- Dad, You’re My Hero – Teresa James (Wedding)
- Daddy’s Little Girl – Michael Buble or Al Martino (vocalists)
- When You Need Me – Bruce Springsteen (singer/songwriter)
- I Believe in Happy Endings – Neil Diamond (vocalists)
- Because You Loved Me – Celine Dion (vocalists)
- Butterfly Kisses – Bob Carlisle (Christian)
- Daughters – John Mayer (pop)
- Daughter – Loudon Wainwright III (folk)
- My Little Girl – Steve Kirwan (wedding)
- Gracie – Ben Folds (singer/songwriter)
- Time in a Bottle – Jim Croce (singer/songwriter)
- If It Wasn’t For Your Love – Heather Headley
- Somewhere Over the Rainbow – “Iz” (Acoustic/Hawaiian)
- Look to the Rainbow – Astrud Gilberto (Brazilian/International)
- Tu Guardian – Juanes (Latin)
- You Raise Me Up – Josh Groban (classical)
- Unforgettable – Natalie Cole w/Nat King Cole (wedding classic)
- Daddy – Beyonce (R&B)
- Ballerina Girl – Lionel Ritchie (80s ballad)
- Isn’t She Lovely -Stevie Wonder (soul) (note: we recommend editing out the intro section with crying baby)
- My Girl – The Temptations (Motown/Soul)
- Wildflowers – Tom Petty (acoustic rock)
