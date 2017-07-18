Father Daughter Dance from Ambient DJ

July 18, 2017 by Gregg Hollmann
  1. Father & Daughter – Paul Simon (folk rock)
  2. Daddy Dance With Me – Krystal Keith (country) (for alternate version, try Krystal’s duet with Christopher Keith)
  3. I Loved Her First – Heartland (country)
  4. Cinderella – Steven Curtis Chapman (vocalist)
  5. Tupelo Honey – Van Morrison (singer songwriter)
  6. Walk With You – Edwin McCain (acoustic rock)
  7. My Little Girl – Tim McGraw (country)
  8. Stealing Cinderella – Chuck Wicks (country)
  9. Mom – Garth Brooks (country)
  10. Ready, Set, Don’t Go – Billy Ray Cyrus (country)
  11. Just Fishin’ – Trace Adkins (country)
  12. Daddy’s Angel – T. Carter (Wedding/Country)
  13. Dad, You’re My Hero – Teresa James (Wedding)
  14. Daddy’s Little Girl – Michael Buble or Al Martino (vocalists)
  15. When You Need Me – Bruce Springsteen (singer/songwriter)
  16. I Believe in Happy Endings – Neil Diamond (vocalists)
  17. Because You Loved Me – Celine Dion (vocalists)
  18. Butterfly Kisses – Bob Carlisle (Christian)
  19. Daughters – John Mayer (pop)
  20. Daughter – Loudon Wainwright III (folk)
  21. My Little Girl – Steve Kirwan (wedding)
  22. Gracie – Ben Folds (singer/songwriter)
  23. Time in a Bottle – Jim Croce (singer/songwriter)
  24. If It Wasn’t For Your Love – Heather Headley
  25. Somewhere Over the Rainbow – “Iz” (Acoustic/Hawaiian)
  26. Look to the Rainbow – Astrud Gilberto (Brazilian/International)
  27. Tu Guardian – Juanes (Latin)
  28. You Raise Me Up – Josh Groban (classical)
  29. Unforgettable – Natalie Cole w/Nat King Cole (wedding classic)
  30. Daddy – Beyonce (R&B)
  31. Ballerina Girl – Lionel Ritchie (80s ballad)
  32. Isn’t She Lovely -Stevie Wonder (soul) (note: we recommend editing out the intro section with crying baby)
  33. My Girl – The Temptations (Motown/Soul)
  34. Wildflowers – Tom Petty (acoustic rock)
