Extend – How To MBLV Part 3

I have been traveling to conferences for the last decade plus. In fact, this year marks my 10th year of going to the largest conference in the Mobile DJ industry, Mobile Beat Las Vegas. If you have never attended and you LOVE this business of being a DJ, you owe it to yourself to attend. This is the third part of a three part series with what to do immediately following the show to maximize your results.

Extend

So far you have planned to attend the show and gone to the show, showed up refreshed and ready to go for each session. You may think you accomplished what you wanted. You would be wrong. A true professional’s work is not done when the show is over. It is just beginning. You have gained and gleaned all of this knowledge through meeting people in the hallways and breaking bread over dinner.

Go through all of the contents and notes that you took at the show. Take all of the business cards of those you connected with and use the Shoeboxed service to put them in the mail and then magically just days later the service will email you back with all of your new contacts information. Schedule a follow up phone call or virtual meeting with the people you want to follow up with that provided you with information to help solve one of your challenges going into the show. Set aside time to review your notes (go back through and listen to the mp3 recordings) and pull out nuggets that you may have missed the first time around.

Finally, I’m sure you may have helped someone else while you were at the show. Reach out and extend a phone call or message to them to see how you can help them. Your reminder call or email may just be the kick in the pants they needed to move forward on that part of their business.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.

Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours click here and send Mitch a friend request.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

