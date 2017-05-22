Meaningless marketing expressions and phrases are everywhere, and the two I see to see the most lately are “jaw-dropping” and “We exceed your expectations.” The copywriters at Yahoo have had a steamy love-affair going with “jaw-dropping” for about the last year. It seems to show up in their cheesy click-bait headlines at least a dozen times a week.

Then there’s this “Exceeding Expectations” thing—which appears not only online, but on the sides of vans, on business cards and in so many print ads that it’s well…jaw-dropping. It’s one of those marketing claims that just makes me cringe, whether it’s being used by a DJ, house painter, collision shop or undertaker. Why don’t I like it? Because it makes the assumption that the one providing the service knows what I expect—and therefore, whatever level of service they provide will (in their minds) exceed my expectations. They could be wrong. They may fall horribly short of my expectations. It’s a phrase that is shallow and void of any real meaning.

Do you really know what your clients expect?

Robert Lindquist ( 32 Posts Robert Lindquist has been involved in the DJ profession since 1967, when he built a make-shift sound system from spare parts in order to provide music for a birthday party. From that point on, he supplemented his day-jobs in radio, TV and advertising by DJ’ing in clubs and for weddings and corporate events. In 1987, he was encouraged to share his DJ experience in writing, which led to the release of “Spinnin’” at the initial DJ Times Expo in Atlantic City.Recognizing the need for a publication dedicated to Mobile DJs, he created Mobile Beat “The DJ magazine” in 1990. In addition to still being a sound tech and DJ/MC for weddings, he is a producer of video content writes for several audio publications and blogs. He is also a partner in Las Vegas based Level 11 Media, which maintains several Web sites and digital publications for musicians and touring sound engineers and is an IMDb listed actor and voice talent.