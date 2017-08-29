Evolution

I shared a quote on my Facebook wall recently that said “Things aren’t necessary for love.” I thought about it and then about an hour later I revised it to say “It’s not things that are necessary for love, but actions.” Now that was a very quick evolution of thought that I wrote down. What are you doing to improve in certain areas? I recently had the opportunity to take Bill Hermann’s Entertainment Experience workshop. Even though I had taken the workshop in various forms over the years a few times before, I STILL got a lot out of it because I am a different person than I was all those years ago. I have evolved. What’s your evolution?

Many DJs talk about how they have 20 plus years experience. Anybody in this business could have 20 plus years of experience. The reality is, they may have one year of experience repeated 20 years in a row. You know Macarena and Tubthumping were both great songs in 1997 but that doesn’t mean that your clients want to hear them now.

That’s just the performance side of our businesses. What about sales? Marketing? Planning? Production? Operations? One way I have evolved the operations side of my business is through Profit First. I have Certified Profit First Professional Jason Spencer to thank for that. I STRONGLY encourage you to talk to Jason if you’re stuck with answering questions about your profitability in your business, where your expenses should be, how much should I pay myself every month, how much should I set aside for taxes and other such questions. Profit First has been one of the single best things I have ever done for my business.

Life is meant to be lived. Life is meant to be felt. Life is meant to be given. Otherwise, you’re going through life just going through the motions. That’s not cool. Lastly, what have you done to evolve your perspective? Traveling for me is the best way to change my perspective. It’s amazing to see how different businesses in different areas approach some of the same challenges that we have. Think about your own evolution. If it’s been a while and you haven’t done anything to evolve in a certain part of your business or your life, it may be time. I encourage you to give your life to live your life and grow throughout your experience as you have. Get out there and travel and experience something different. Evolution is constant. Anjelica Houston said, “Where there is age, there is evolution and where there is life, there is growth. Go grow. Go evolve.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

Mitch Taylor ( 58 Posts Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Certified Advisor and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching. Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor. Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.