Ever asked their parents?

We all know that testimonials help communicate the quality and value of the work we do to prospective clients. Most of us, I am sure, request detailed feedback from the brides & grooms we work with in order to collect some of those testimonials. I also ask them, a number of times, to suggest ways in which I could improve my service. That’s where a feedback survey REALLY starts to become valuable. But this post isn’t entirely about that… it’s about the parents.
I’ll end this little bit now with a piece that sums that point up quite well. This is from a recent step-mother of the bride (who the bride does NOT get along with). The bride’s parents are both separated and re-married. To say that not everyone gets along, would be an understatement. This is the last of Grant’s children (all girls) to be married.
(Grant’s name has been changed for privacy purposes)
“Grant says it was his absolute pleasure to meet you and out of all the girls weddings this is the one he felt the biggest part of – like he belonged (not an outsider). I firmly believe you had everything to do with that and for that I thank you Dave. You took a normally awkward situation and blended everybody and everything so well.”
