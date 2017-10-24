Entrepreneurial Truths Part 3

This is a continuation of the article from last week of Entrepreneurial Truths. As an entrepreneur there are constant stresses, pressures, the feelings that you have. It’s something that I believe that all of us as entrepreneurs go through on a daily, if not certainly weekly basis. Let’s look at a couple more of those here.

Budget

As an entrepreneur, you HAVE to be focused on the money. Many people get into this crazy business because they enjoyed that split second between the first notes of a song and someone’s shriek of joy on the dance floor as you played their song. For others, it may have been the glamour of it (I mean changing in a bathroom is WAY glamorous right?) Whatever it was, you are in. Now you have to manage money. For some of us, that sucks. If you’ve always sucked at budgeting, if you’re a fan of Dave Ramsey but unsure how to apply his concepts to the up and down cash flow that is the event business, then Mike Michalowicz’s Profit First system may be the right fit for you. Now my friend Jason Spencer, a Certified Profit First Professional, first introduced me to Mike Michalowicz and frankly I can’t thank him enough for it.

This system has helped me budget, forecast and know where my dollars are allocated in my business. Jason became my coach, assisting me with actually looking at my numbers from a neutral perspective, coaching me on what percentages should be set aside for expenses, tax, profit and owners pay, along with payroll for my employees. From there, we set up a plan moving forward to bring me to where I should be, giving me baby steps to become more profitable in my business by trimming expenses that were unnecessary and providing proper forecast. You NEED to KNOW your NUMBERS. If you don’t, you’re just fooling yourself and running a hobby. If you’re only working out of one checking account in your business, you NEED Profit First.

The author of the book “Profit First”, Mike Michalowicz, is coming to Mobile Beat Las Vegas this March, and I STRONGLY ENCOURAGE you to find your way there. Buy his book, shake hands and introduce yourself to Jason Spencer, Certified Profit First Professional. It will be an AMAZING experience for your business, but only IF you go back home and take action. Get your tickets to Mobile Beat Las Vegas today!

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

