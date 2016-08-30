Emulation Vs. Imitation

Have you ever had a sales call where the prospective client listens to your sales pitch and replies,”That sounds great, but I spoke to ABC DJ service and they do exactly what you do for only $499″? You try to explain that you are not the same, but the prospect doesn’t see it. A Dj is a Dj, right? We know the difference between what we do and the other guys in our respective markets. Well, that’s what we like to tell ourselves.

In every market there is that one company that is always booked. That one company that gets all the great gigs and everyone knows them. We want to be them. We want what they have. How do we get it? We imitate them. We buy the same sound system, up lighting and photobooth. We do the same bridal shows and advertise on the same websites. We make our prices a little lower than theirs to try and grab an advantage. We copy their web design and reword the text. Still we fail. Why?

You can’t copy originality and personality. It’s imitation vs. emulation. Imitation is copying what your competitor does and making it cheaper. Emulation is taking what they do to the next level using your own strengths. Imitation is a knock off version, a reflection of another company’s greatness. Emulation is a personalized, thought out and well branded difference of that greatness.

Remember the old Nike commercials from the 1990’s? Be like Mike! I don’t care how many pairs of $120 sneakers I buy, I ain’t jumping like “Air Jordan”. That’s just being realistic with myself. Know your strengths and weaknesses. This is where you will find your selling points and the base for your business. Know the difference between being competitive and just being a copycat. People respect the genuine. We all complain about “made in China”, why? As a kid did you want name brand clothes or KMart blue light specials? Be original and the right clients will come your way. Emulate don’t imitate!

Michael Cordeiro ( 39 Posts Mike Cordeiro is the owner of M.C. Entertainment. A small RI multi-op. Mike got his start in the entertainment field while stationed in Frankfurt Germany in 1990. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Entertainment & Event Management from Johnson & Wales University and has appeared on TLC’s Four Weddings, hosted an episode of Toddler’s & Tiaras, and does background acting for movies.