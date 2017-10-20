Elevate the Standard: Meet the DJS-1000 standalone DJ sampler

TORRANCE, CA (18th October 2017): We’ve designed a new standalone DJ sampler that enables you to create unique sounds and phrases using an intuitive DJ-friendly interface: the DJS-1000.

Many of today’s professional DJs use electronic instruments and production gear in live sets to help make their performances creative and unique. With an easy-to-use interface, 16 multicolored step input keys, 16 multicolored Performance Pads, a host of inputs and outputs, plus various other performance features, the DJS-1000 is the ideal musical instrument to take into the booth and propel your sets to the next level.

Add the DJS-1000 to your DJ set-up and you can intuitively create unique sounds and phrases in advance of your set, or on the fly, then sequence and loop them as you wish. Improvise a new groove by syncing and mixing with tracks playing on other equipment such as CDJs using the Beat Sync1, tempo slider and nudge features. At a glance, the 7-inch full-color touch screen gives you all the information you need to perform, thanks to easily recognizable sequence patterns and instrument icons assigned to the Performance Pads.

Other features installed on the DJS-1000 include Live Sampling, which enables you to easily sample input sounds and immediately use them as independent tracks or as FX to add to your mix.

The DJS-1000 will be available from late-October 2017 at an MAP of $1,199.

Watch the introduction video or find out more about the DJS-1000.

