Electro-Voice celebrates 90 years, starts off New Year with a LOUD & CLEAR message at NAMM 2017

Electro-Voice is kicking off its 90th birthday year with a LOUD & CLEAR pledge to portable speaker customers at the upcoming NAMM show in Anaheim, California:

Big wattage is fine, but clarity is key – whatever sound you make, sound your best with EV.



Under the LOUD & CLEAR banner, EV’s new NAMM booth will serve as a live performance venue to showcase talent playing through EV’s best-selling family of portable loudspeakers and new ND Series microphones. Nine different artists spanning a broad scope of genres will perform through various system setups at the booth over the course of the four-day show, including ZLX, ELX, EKX and ETX models, so visitors can hear EV sound quality for themselves. Multiple product experience areas will give guests a chance to compare and contrast the various features each series offers to suit a range of portable applications and budgets.

Check out the Electro-Voice portable speaker family and features here: www.electrovoice.com/features

EV is also launching the new #EVsound social media campaign at the show – EV users can post/tag music they’ve made with EV gear to be featured on the #EVsound webpage and entered into monthly drawings for EV-branded merchandise. Entries will also be in the running to be featured as soundtracks on new EV videos.

Visit the #EVsound webpage for more info: www.electrovoice.com/evsound

Visit Electro-Voice at NAMM 2017: Anaheim Convention Center, booth 6567, hall A, January 19-22.

