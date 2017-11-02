Ego and Advancement Part Two

Ego and Advancement Part 2

Our industry has made great strides in the last decade with the advent of workshops to improve our skills and having those workshops tied to conferences and seminars to improve the 5 main areas of our business. Those 5 areas are: Planning, Production, Performance, Sales & Marketing. There’s a sixth area as well that you don’t want to miss and that is Operations. This includes your business plan and where you plan to be in a certain amount of time,staffing, training, scheduling, pay structure and incentives and many other facets of business. It’s the difference of working “on” your business vs. working “in” your business.



The point dear reader…don’t let your ego stand in the way of your progress. We truly all should be on the same path to building a better business and a better self. We just may be at different places on the path. You NEVER arrive…regardless of what certificate or level you think you’ve achieved. You should always be working on bettering yourself in each of these six areas. If you’re not…someone who wants it more will be there to take your business. Let’s prevent that from happening by taking advantage of the resources below and beyond.



Take a look at each of these 6 areas of your business. Where can you use the most help to REALLY grow your business? What resources can you reach out to in the DJ industry and outside of the DJ industry to help you become better in that area? I urge you to set aside your ego for the betterment of your company and YOU. There currently is the S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros In Color workshop to help you in sales with more info available at mitchtaylor.net. Reach out to KC Kokoruz from Keith Christopher Entertainment in Chicago for help in your marketing. For lighting production workshops you can watch DJ Jer Shop Time and reach out to my good friend Jeremy Brech, a representative of Chauvet Lighting and owner at DJ Jer Events and Lighting Design. For overall event production and performance Bill Hermann produces a PHENOMENAL workshop content overseeing your entire creative process with The Entertainment Experience. Mike Walter and Joe Bunn have teamed together to offer solutions for DJs in many of the above facets with PhDJ workshop. For performance workshops, none can compare to the training you will receive at Marbecca Method workshops. Mark and Rebecca’s LOVE and teachings have completely TRANSFORMED my business and myself for the better. Search outside the DJ industry as well for ways you can improve yourself and your business.



I hope you set your ego aside and don’t let it stand in the way of you becoming better in any facet of your business that may be holding you back. You owe it to yourself and your clients to be the best “YOU” you can be.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

Mitch Taylor ( 76 Posts Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Certified Advisor and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching. Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor. Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.