Drop Your Pants Part 1

Drop Your Pants

That’s an old adage that is used in the car business when the salesperson would

come in from the lot and talk to the manager about the customer who only wanted

to know the price of the red Chevy Impala on the lot. No matter what the salesperson tried to say or do, the customer only wanted to know one thing. THE

PRICE. The sales manager would then go out or send out another salesperson with

the original salesperson and “drop their pants” and give them a rockbottom price.

With the “slow” season upon us for performances here in the Midwest, is that what

you are doing with clients that call and ask the price question? Let’s examine this

further.

First off, how are you approaching the price question? For most buyers (of anything

for that matter), they don’t know what questions to ask? Let’s face it…the guy truly

just needs transportation to get from point A to point B and that customer on the

phone just wants music for their event, right? The right answer to that question is

“maybe”.

Maybe that customer just needs a winter beater. Maybe he’s traveling on long trips

and would like fuel economy and maybe you as the salesperson can show him a new

electric model that would save him far more money in the long run. Maybe that

client on the phone is just having a backyard BBQ and thought about checking on

DJs but it really isn’t that important to them….they could get by with an iPod. Maybe

it’s for their only daughters wedding and they really want to make it special but they

have no idea how to hire entertainment because they haven’t had that experience

yet. This, my friend, is where YOU come in. Watch for Part 2 in this series next week. 🙂

MitchTaylor ( 26 Posts Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Certified Advisor and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching. Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor. Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

