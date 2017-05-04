Drop Your Pants Part 1

Drop Your Pants
That’s an old adage that is used in the car business when the salesperson would
come in from the lot and talk to the manager about the customer who only wanted
to know the price of the red Chevy Impala on the lot. No matter what the salesperson tried to say or do, the customer only wanted to know one thing. THE
PRICE. The sales manager would then go out or send out another salesperson with
the original salesperson and “drop their pants” and give them a rockbottom price.
With the “slow” season upon us for performances here in the Midwest, is that what
you are doing with clients that call and ask the price question? Let’s examine this
further.
First off, how are you approaching the price question? For most buyers (of anything
for that matter), they don’t know what questions to ask? Let’s face it…the guy truly
just needs transportation to get from point A to point B and that customer on the
phone just wants music for their event, right? The right answer to that question is
“maybe”.
Maybe that customer just needs a winter beater. Maybe he’s traveling on long trips
and would like fuel economy and maybe you as the salesperson can show him a new
electric model that would save him far more money in the long run. Maybe that
client on the phone is just having a backyard BBQ and thought about checking on
DJs but it really isn’t that important to them….they could get by with an iPod. Maybe
it’s for their only daughters wedding and they really want to make it special but they
have no idea how to hire entertainment because they haven’t had that experience
yet. This, my friend, is where YOU come in. Watch for Part 2 in this series next week. 🙂
Filed Under: Sales & Marketing
0 Comments
Leave a comment
Leave a Comment