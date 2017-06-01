Do you trust me?



As I analyze my business over the course of the last decade of being at it full-time, I come back to one word and many clients. Here’s just one example of said clients. My clients were Dick and Elga, a couple who fifty years ago that day tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony. Dick is a wonderful man with Elga his wife telling me the reason they lasted for fifty years in marriage was that she never wanted to hear the words I told you so from her mother. In Dick’s words, “you made it work”. Dick and Elga’s fiftieth anniversary celebration was well attended from people all over and was filled with laughter, crying and dancing yet only lasted four hours. The one word Dick boiled it down to at the end of the night when thanking me was this. Trust. Dick told me as he looked me in the eyes “I trusted you to deliver tonight and you came through, went with the flow and kept your promises to make this unforgettable”



Trust. Isn’t it amazing how one word can have such a profound effect on how we do business, what we achieve in life and where we go. Trusts the ultimate reason a client hires you…or not. Do they trust you? Do you trust them?



How do you build trust? It’s a relationship that you have. Trust is built with a client in your business based upon previous reviews and word of mouth about your company. Trust continues to be developed in your company when she visits your website and the reputation that you’ve garnered is reinforced (or not) by your site. You then must back up that initial trust she placed when contacting you for a meeting by following through on your promises and maintaining your brand image through the entire sales process all the way through to the end of your performance and follow up with that client. It’s hard work but the rewards in increased referrals is worth it.



You also need to trust in yourself and in your advisors or coaches. What, you don’t have a coach? Go get one. Someone you trust who is where you want to be. Trust in yourself, your talent and abilities to be able to deliver on your promises. Too often we hear that little voice inside our head when you are thinking of doing something and the little voice says…”no you can’t”. Believe you can. Be the outward positive change in the world that you want to see. The person who most helped me with this thought process as Kyle Cease. Google him for more info.



The biggest change to ever happen in my business happened when I started taking responsibility for the success of my clients events and they began to trust me. My client base was happier, referred more and paid more. Trust is a powerful word and can be the catalyst to providing you a better life for you and your family. Do you trust me enough to take action on the words you have just read?

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

