Do You Know Your Brand? Answer These 4 Questions To Find Out!

Every well known and popular DJ has a specific brand. Your brand is important because it’s what defines you and separates you from the rest. Do you truly know your brand? Answer these 4 questions to find out!



1. Do you have a specialized logo that clearly shows your aesthetic? Your logo needs to represent your style, your tone, and your vibe!

2. Is your aesthetic consistent with the tone of your material? By this I mean, does your logo/artwork correspond with your sound?

3. What kind of events would you perform at? You should have a specific list of events that fit into your style and brand!

4. Does your “sound” echo an already popular artist or company? If the answer to this one is “yes”, you need to re-formulate to be unique. Just be you

If your answers to these questions are specific and synchronize with each other, then you have a solid understanding of your brand! Keep this knowledge in mind and make sure to keep it aligned with your look, your sound, and the vibe you give off- and you will consistently see your audience grow! More to come on USP and developing YOUR client.

StephenJClayton ( 5 Posts Steve Clayton has been working with event professionals for over 16 years teaching, mentoring and consulting with them to help them get more out of their event business. Originally beginning his event career as a mobile entertainer, DJ, and manager, Steve has transformed his business into a full service event management and production company. His companies specialize in full service production, technology, consulting, and talent buying. Over the past 13 years, Steve’s companies have worked with clients such as the Rose Bowl, USC Football, The Holiday Bowl, Time Warner Cable, Hyatt Hotels, Chalice Festival, High Times, and The Neighborhood Awards. Steve and his team have been blessed to work and handle major talent artists. Steve has worked or purchased talent from Lo Cash and Frakie Ballard to Comedians Steve Harvey, and Wayans Brothers. And rappers from Dougie Fresh, B.O.B and Robin Thicke to Lil Wayne, Wu Tang Clan and Machine Gun Kelly. Steve has owned companies manufacturing and selling lighting products to companies to writing and teaching classes for University of San Diego. Steve’s current companies include Soundskilz and The Event Inventor. Steve currently teaches event management, marketing and technology classes at UC Riverside.

