Do You Know Your Brand? Answer These 4 Questions To Find Out!

Every well known and popular DJ has a specific brand. Your brand is important because it’s what defines you and separates you from the rest. Do you truly know your brand? Answer these 4 questions to find out!
1. Do you have a specialized logo that clearly shows your aesthetic? Your logo needs to represent your style, your tone, and your vibe!
2. Is your aesthetic consistent with the tone of your material? By this I mean, does your logo/artwork correspond with your sound?
3. What kind of events would you perform at? You should have a specific list of events that fit into your style and brand!
4. Does your “sound” echo an already popular artist or company? If the answer to this one is “yes”, you need to re-formulate to be unique. Just be you
If your answers to these questions are specific and synchronize with each other, then you have a solid understanding of your brand! Keep this knowledge in mind and make sure to keep it aligned with your look, your sound, and the vibe you give off- and you will consistently see your audience grow! More to come on USP and developing YOUR client.
