Do you give good phone part 2

Now…what do you say? It’s not only WHAT you say, it’s HOW you say it. (Thanks Mark Ferrell) When you are on the phone with a potential client…are you sitting down? Are you standing up? Are you preoccupied with the TV or the computer in front of you? Is it noisy in the background or are you in a quiet place where you can place all of your concentration on that person on the phone with you? I encourage you to practice your phone calls in the mirror. Stand up and take a deep breath before answering the phone. SMILE. Your client can hear your smile on the other end of the phone. The warmth in your voice will come through in your conversational style and this will endear your prospect to you more. This is especially important as over the phone you do not have the benefit of the client SEEING your facial expressions and non verbal communication that you have with them in person.

I recently overheard a DJ give the sales pitch about his business. It went something like this “Hi…I’m _______. Thanks for calling ___________. What’s your wedding date? OK. Where is your reception being held? Cool. Well….we at _________________ have been in business for 15 years and we have a lot of experience doing weddings over those years. We bring full sound and lights for your wedding for six hours for ______. Have you met with other DJ’s yet? You have…OK. Would you like to schedule an appointment?” I’m somewhat paraphrasing but that was the gist of the beginning of the call. I was surprised to hear this as there was no “warming up” period or “icebreaking” with the client….they just dived right into their spiel.

Let’s look at the appointment question for a minute. The question as posed in the conversation above is a “Yes” or “No” question. This leaves no room for input or discussion from the client. In this case, most people are going to take the easy way out….wouldn’t you? “No….I just want your prices and then I’ll call you back if we want to set up a time to meet.” Give your clients options. “When would be a good time for us to meet to talk more about your event? I’ve got Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning available…which works best for you?” By giving them options you are still giving your clients a choice and they both happen to be a “win-win” for you and your client. If they choose an option of Wednesday morning follow up with “Great…..does 10 or 11 work better for you?” Again, you are still giving your potential client options while narrowing down the time for the meeting and getting closer on the road to the sale.

That DJ’s response was “HIM” focused, whereas it should have been “THEM” focused. Ask your clients what is important to them about their reception. Why did they choose their venue? If your clients could be a fly on the wall when their guests get home from their reception…what do they want their guests to say about it? Digging deeper and finding out what motivates your clients about their reception and their wants/needs/desires surrounding it will help you uncover ways you can help them in making that dream a reality. Focus on that and you will be well on the road to your sale.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

Mitch Taylor ( 59 Posts Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Certified Advisor and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching. Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor. Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.