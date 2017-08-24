Do You Give Good Phone Part 1

The phone is a potential first point of contact that a client may have with you. Let’s start with what system you use. Do you only have a cell phone? VOIP? Landline? What is your preferred communication? Even in today’s day and age of everything being online, I wouldn’t rely on your primary business communication with clients to be this way. What if your ISP goes down or you lose service? This is why it’s important to have backup in all cases. What about your cell phone? Is it reliable? Does your service area have dead spots? (Whose doesn’t?) How would you feel if you were on the phone with your doctor and all of a sudden the line went dead due to a dropped call from his cell phone? Cell phones may work great for on the road…but I wouldn’t want to rely on them as your primary form of communication with your clients. You may end up giving them the wrong impression of your business. Finally, your land line. The advantages are no dropped calls, 99% reliable service and phone book listing for your business. The disadvantages are that it’s usually more expensive. To me, a small price to pay for the best quality when communicating with your clients…the lifeblood of your business.

Where does your phone number appear? Is it prominently displayed on your business card? Your website? I was looking at a fellow DJs website just the other day and was surprised when it actually took me a while to find out how to reach him. His phone number was buried in his site and hard to find. Make it easy for your clients to contact you. If you service a large area, you may also want to consider getting an 800 or toll free # so as to better serve your clients and give them a free barrier to entry to your business.

Your voicemail is VERY IMPORTANT with what you say on it and how it sounds. Recently a friend of mine called me and left a message on my cell phone (my secondary means of communication with a client). The message wasn’t important but it was what she said to me when I called her back that was. “Mitch…your voicemail isn’t clear at all….you should fix that!” I kindly thanked her for the feedback because let’s face it….how often do we call our own cell phones and get our own voicemail. I would strongly encourage you to right now call your voicemail on both your cell, land, and/or VOIP lines and see how it sounds. Is the recording clear? Are there background noises that distract from your message to your clients? Do you go on forever about your company or is the voicemail succint in answering their call? My good friend Bill Hermann of Bill Hermann Entertainment in Minnesota has probably the best cell phone voicemail I have ever heard. It gives anyone who calls it “warm fuzzies” and makes them know they are important in his life.

Are your clients important to you? Let them know. I’ll be back next week with Part 2 of Do You Give Good Phone? Now…I need to go fix my voicemail. ☺

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

