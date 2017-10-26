Do Clients REALLY Care About Your DJ Lighting?

As a DJ, we have tons of equipment to buy, maintain, and replace. Of all those things, DJ lighting is at the top of the list for maintaining and replacing. How often, is up to you, of course. As a DJ you always want to present your product as best as possible. You, personally, have to be professional in how you look, dress, communicate, etc. Your equipment has to look and sound great, too. However, how far must you go to look and sound good? Do you absolutely have to have the best equipment in the business for every piece of equipment you own? There is no easy answer to these questions, but the simplest answer is, it depends.

What does it depend on? First, it depends on your level of business. If you’re DJing as a hobby, and rarely do paid events, then it doesn’t matter quite as much. You can even simply rent good equipment and get the job done. If you are busier and do several events per month, than it’s best to invest in great equipment, since it will need to be reliable. When it comes to lighting, how many lights is enough? Is there such as thing as too many lights? I’ve seen a DJ company in the area that advertises “we have the best light show in Texas.” Their picture shows about 25 lights on a truss. In my opinion, that’s a little too much for a wedding or private event. Does having more lights mean your lights are “the best?” That depends on who you ask.

Next, do clients really care about what type of lights you bring? In my experience, no, they don’t. We’ve had a small handful of clients even mention our lighting in their reviews, out of hundreds of events. I’ve never done an event where the client came up and said “thank you,” and added “I wish you would have had this light or this moving head,” etc. Most clients don’t know the difference between ADJ or Chauvet or the Chinese brand. If it looks good, it looks good. We’ve actually done several high end events that said they preferred to have no dance floor lighting. They did want uplighting, however. It seems like other DJs or competitors are the main ones who care what kind of equipment you have, honestly.

I’m not saying not to invest in good equipment. Buy the equipment that you can afford, that will look and sound great. The most important thing is that you give your clients an awesome experience! Overall, clients want a fun night, where all their guest dance and have a great time. They’re not too interested in what kind of lights you bring. They want a great, fun, memorable experience!

Jason Rubio ( 72 Posts Jason Rubio is the co-owner and founder of Austin’s Best DJs, a professional DJ & photo booth company that provides music and entertainment for events in the Austin and central Texas area. Jason started his DJ career as a mobile DJ, at age 13, in 1991, and has since DJ’ed thousands of events, providing music and entertainment for clubs, bars, radio, concerts, festivals and various other events. In addition to writing for Mobile Beat, Jason also writes for “The DJ Insider” for Rent My Wedding Magazine. Jason is also a graduate of Texas State University with a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Education, as well as a Master’s of Public Administration, from The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Though Jason worked in the education field since 2003, he continued to DJ public and private events, and later founded Austin’s Best DJs & Photo Booths, with his wife, Diana, who also DJs, in 2012. Today, Austin’s Best DJs provides music and entertainment for approximately 300 public and private events per year, in the Austin and central Texas area. Visit us: www.AustinsBestDJs.com