DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Wireless Lighting Controller For $20.00

DJ tips in under a minute. I needed a new source of being able to turn lights on and off without having to touch them or turn on power strips, because I’ll keep a light right by me or under the table and I don’t want to have to reach down and turn it on, but I also don’t want to go out and buy $100 controller. So I found this at my local Lowes. You’ll probably find it at Home Depot too, it’s a wireless Christmas light device. So this runs off a little three-volt battery and it goes to that, has two plugs, plugs into the power strip and I have three of those with one remote. So I can turn up to six lights on at a time. Now, I know you’re saying, that’s just for home use, that’s this little thing and it is, but why can’t I use it at weddings and other events to turn lights on remotely?

Because that’s all I wanted and this was $20. So the holiday time is a good time to find these kind of devices sitting around waiting for you to buy. Tips in under [a minute].



