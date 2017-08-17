DJ Tips In Under A Minute: When Meeting With A Client, Send The Right Message With Your Outfit

All right. DJ tips in under a minute. This is a black t-shirt and it has crystals in it and as you can see, it’s just a t-shirt, it’s black, it’s doing its thing, but if I was DJing in, let’s say Miami at an exclusive club, I’d probably buy this for $400 and wear it to a meeting. You have to dress the part that you’re about to play. When I meet with brides, even corporate clients, I often wear black Dickeys, black Dickey shirt and believe it or not, Converse Chuck All-Stars, black ones. There’s that fine line between I’m a cool DJ, but professional and I’m a mess. I wouldn’t wear a suit to a meeting. There are DJs that I know who would, because that’s their image. I’m trying to portray the professional, yet cool DJ image. So when you go to your meetings, dress appropriate for the message you want to send out. DJ tips in under a minute.



