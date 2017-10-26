DJ Tips In Under A Minute: We Create Moments That Photographers Can Capture.

DJ Jay with DJ tips in under a minute. Here are some pretty pictures from weddings that I found and I noticed they all had really cool lighting that I bet was supplied by the DJ. So we get with the bride and groom, we ask, what do you want for lighting? What do you think about this color, what do you think about that color? But do you ever get with photographers and say, I’ve got all this beautiful lighting, can you do me a favor, can you take your photos early enough that we can bring the lights down so my lighting looks good and the bride and groom are really happy?

Because sometimes they drag big lights out onto the dance floor. So work together with your vendors, especially photo. I firmly believe DJs create moments that photographers capture. So with our beautiful lighting, all of our work, our clean setups, we need to get in a position with the photographers that we’re all on the same page doing the same job for the same client. So next time you deal with a photographer, go over it with them. DJ Jay DJ tips under a minute.



