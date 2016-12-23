DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Video meetings with perspective or existing clients

All right. DJ tips in under a minute. It’s me, I’m opening up and checking on my Skype account. Gas out here in Southern California is approaching $5 and we’ll probably go over that and a lot of my clients live an hour away, let’s say. So to meet them anyplace that’s reasonable, it’s still costing me a lot in gas, time and effort. So I’m thinking of offering a slight discount or even just offering video meetings. A lot of my clients have iPhones. So I can go to the iPhone side and say, Facetime via Wi-Fi or I can do Skype. Skype is free. If you don’t have an account, go to Skype.com, it’s S-k-y-p-e, open up an account and get your clients to open up an account. All you need is a little camera and a microphone. I have a simple little Logitech camera with a microphone built in, USB plug-in and I’m up and running. So it works really well. So in under a minute, DJ tips, videoconference, save some money, time and effort on the travel.

