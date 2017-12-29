DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Use Your Back-up Gear To Make Sure It’s In Good Shape.

All right. DJ tips in under a minute. This is my backup laptop and just finished a gig. Here’s the end of my gig. Here are the peeps, that’s the groom, that’s the bride over there and I used it for the entire gig. So the tip is simply use your backup gear. It’s no point in leaving it in the bag at your gig if you don’t know it’s going to run. So I take it out and run it occasionally. You’ve probably seen most of my gig logs and most of my things on a MacBook Pro, but this is my HP that I use as my backup. And I dawned on me about a week ago, what if the backup doesn’t work at a gig. So I decided I would use my backup this week and verify that everything was copasetic.

So the point of this video is simply take your backup rig and run it, check it and make sure it works, make sure everything’s good to go so you don’t get stuck sometime. So DJ tips in under a minute, run your backup. Thank you.



