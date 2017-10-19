DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Use Dot Laser Lights After The Formal Photos Are Done.

DJ Jay with DJ tips in under a minute. Most of us have one of these lights, these beautiful little laser lights, whether it’s micro, whether it’s a regular one, whether it’s the galaxian, whether it’s the atmospheric, a small one, a big one, different companies, I have lights from all different companies, but as much as I like them and as cool as I think they look, I’ve found out by talking to photographers that they’re not keen on the little red and green dots on people.

So outside of just showing them strictly on the ceiling, try this, run them after all the main photos are done. Have the light, tell the photographer, tell your client, tell everybody, you know what, I’m going to run these cool lights once your photos are done for all the formalities, special dances. We’re going to kick the lights down and I’m going to run lasers everywhere, because it does look good. It separates you from some new DJ who hasn’t invested in himself yet. So DJ tips in under a minute with DJ Jay, put your lasers on after the formalities.

