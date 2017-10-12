DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Try To Get The Bar To Move Inside.

All right. DJ tips in under a minute, the bar is way back there outside. I want the bar inside. I should’ve fought for it, because that’s my dance floor, there are all my tables, here’s all my guests, here is my head table right on top of me, but the problem with this room is the bar they’ve taken and put it outside. So everybody that wants to get a drink throughout the night is going to head outside to get it. They can’t hear the music or the announcements. It’ll work out fine, it’s not the end of the world, but from now on, I’m going to ask the bride and groom, where do you plan on having your bar? And if they say outside, I’m going to suggest how about having it inside?

Because that way all the guests that I want to have dancing later on stay inside and chillax. So DJ tips in under a minute, if you have any control or any questions for the bride and groom when they say, is there anything we can do to help you out, say yeah, put the bar inside, don’t have it outside. Tips in under one minute.



