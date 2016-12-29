DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Trap music time

All right. DJ tips in under a minute. I’m in Wikipedia looking up trap music. I’ve had a few people approach me about it and I had heard about it a while back. Even though now when I do my research, I find out that this goes back to the early 2000s hip hop, especially the southern stuff, TI, actually and now called trap music 10 years ago. But the reason it’s coming up more and more is because people are doing trap remixes and you have a producer who’s got a big track record now and this is trap. So this is a form of trap music. So when someone says, do you have anything trap, you at least can base it off this and it’s a lot of [inaudible] snare and bass sampling and you’ll see the repeats coming here in one second when you get that rapid fire, right there and then repeat it and repeat it. So that’s trap.

So if you get the kids, adults, whoever coming up going, you’re the DJ, you got any trap? Yes, you do, in under a minute.

