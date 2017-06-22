DJ Tips In Under A Minute: The DJ And Liability

All right. DJ tips in under a minute. I have a client I’ve been doing their party for at the holiday time for about six years and I spoke with my client who is a federal judge the other night and said, should I have a clause in my contract that states if someone falls down and gets hurt while dancing at an event I’m the DJ that I’m not liable? And without missing a beat, the judge said, yes, you should. Then he said, it’s not an issue of it’s your fault, it’s an issue of you can get tied up in the legal proceedings because someone gets hurt and they turn around and they sue you, the DJ, they sue the hall, they sue the bride, they sue everybody. So it’s the end of the year, you’ve made it this far with the contract you have in place. Now might be the time to turn around, get your lawyer or hire a lawyer and just have him review your client for 2013 and beyond to make sure that you’re covered.

Laws do change. You want to make sure that you do your events, have them rocking without seeing one of these, tips in under a minute.



