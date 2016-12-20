DJ Tips In Under A Minute: The cost of business divided by the number of gigs

DJ tips in under a minute, the cost of doing business. I spoke to someone the other day about getting a new MacBook Pro with retina display, and this is the example I’ll use, and they said, too expensive, can’t afford that big chunk of money. So I asked him how many gigs they were doing and they said they had 35 gigs on the books right now and it’s only February. I said, so you could probably end up with 45, 50, 60 gigs this year. How much per gig would it cost you to save up? And they kind of realized that’s, I guess, just the cost of it. So run your business like a business. Go out, figure out how many gigs you have and what the expense is per gig to get whatever it is you’re looking for, lights, new MacBook Pro with retina display or whatever, but look at it from a business standpoint. Save up against that and figure it’s $25, $35, $40, $50 a gig to get what you need to run your business better. It’s the cost of doing business, in under a minute.

