DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Thank You!!!

All right. DJ tips in under a minute. This is video number 101, I believe, 102 maybe. So this is a thank you video. Back in June 2012 I had spoken to Christian BanKy, DJ Pulse and Brian S. Redd and said, I think true professionals try to give back, but I also am hungry and thirsty for knowledge. So if I post things on YouTube, I might get comments that I can learn from and I certainly have. So this is a big thank you. This was just going to be a few videos and it has turned into over 100 “DJ Tips in under a Minute” videos and I want to thank all my subscribers and viewers and everyone that has checked them out and I am just going to continue on.

I think being a DJ, in my opinion, is something that you’re constantly learning, you’re constantly improving, you’re finding new ways to do things, new ways to approach things and it’s been a great experience. So this one’s going over a minute on purpose, because this one is just simply a thank you, a thank you for watching and a thank you for supporting and a thank you for teaching.

A lot of comments have taught me things that I’ve put into practice and made money from and I greatly appreciate that. I think as a community, DJs, mobile DJs, wedding/club, we can all get together, learn from each other, get better and just get the respect that we deserve and I think we’ve earned in the marketplace. So again, from me DJ Jay behind the cam today, I just want to thank you for watching, supporting and embracing the DJ tips in under a minute format and I will continue to go forward. So if you’re not subscribed, please do so. I’m going to have some giveaways coming up probably in February and it’s going to go to the subscribers. So thanks again, I appreciate it and I am out.



